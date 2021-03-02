Wildcats get back on track with win over Red Bird

MANCHESTER — After a slow first half, the Lynn Camp Wildcats (9-7) put away the Red Bird Cardinals on Thursday night, coming away with the 64-41 win on the road.
It was a big game for Micah Engle on Thursday. The junior poured in 23 points in the win. Jace Boggs finished the game with 14 points. Gavin Allen scored 11, and Spencer Gilbert added nine.
Despite a winless record from the Cardinals, Red Bird put up a tough fight through the first two quarters. It took a big third quarter for the Wildcats to pull away with the win. The win gave Lynn Camp their second straight win this week, after defeating Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Wildcats had four different players to score in the opening quarter of the game. Engle came out firing, knocking down a big three-point shot and scoring seven points in the first. Allen and Boggs both scored four, as Lynn Camp jumped out to a 16-11 lead.
The second quarter was much of the same. Engle, Gilbert, and Boggs all three connected on three-pointers, and the Lynn Camp defense tightened up, as Red Bird managed just 11 points in the period, falling behind 33-22.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game for both teams. Red Bird managed to score just five points in the period, connecting on just two field goals. Lynn Camp put together one of their best quarter performances of the season, scoring 26 points in the third. Engle exploded for 12 points, while Gilbert scored five, and Allen and Boggs each scored four.
In the fourth quarter, Clarke turned to his bench to finish the game. Austin Mounce scored three points in the fourth and Braxton Eads scored two.
