Wildcats fall to 0-3 after loss to Bethlehem 

BETHLEHEM — Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats fell to 0-3 after dropping a 44-7 decision on the road to Bethlehem on Friday.
The Wildcats’ struggles on offense continued during their third consecutive road game. Lynn Camp has been outscored 84-13 the past two games, and 119-33 on the season.
“A few years ago I decided that we needed to schedule tougher teams to help us be better prepared at the end of the season,” Harris said. “This year Clay, Estill, and Bethlehem are great football teams. Yeah, we have lost three in a row but it’s not where you start it’s where you finish so I think in the long run playing these bigger teams will pay off. If we can get healthy before we start district it help tremendously. However, our schedule has been brutal.”
Tylen Smith completed 16-of-23 pass attempt for 143 yards while Spencer Gilbert finished with six receptions, 82 yards, and one touchdown.
Lynn Camp will attempt to get back on track Friday at home in a key district matchup with Pineville.
Harris said his players realize how important Friday’s district game is.
“They understand the situation we have put ourselves in,” he said. “Our kids have a sense of urgency.”
