CORBIN — After months of dealing with the unknown, Lynn Camp Coach Allen Harris and his Wildcats will kick the season off Friday with a road game against Clay County.
The Wildcats will be going up against a Clay County squad that won seven games last season while continuing to improve under coach Michael Sizemore.
Lynn Camp is coming off a five-win season and is looking to win its third straight season-opener.
“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions but we are excited to finally get rolling,” Harris said. “It’s always difficult to play on the road but opening up against a really well-coached football team adds some pressure.”
With the Wildcats getting off to wins to start to the season the past two years, Harris feels the early success is key to his team.
“When you win your first game it gives your team a different sense of momentum and confidence,” he said. “The more confident your players are the better you play so it’s always good to start the year off with a win.”
Lynn Camp will be going up against a Tiger team that had a major turnaround under Sizemore.
Clay County only won one game in 2018, and then hired Sizemore, who has the program heading in the right direction.
“They are big and physical. They are the type of team that likes to come in and push you around,” Harris said. “We have to be prepared to take their first blow and not back down. They run the ball well we have to be extremely physical to be successful.
“We have to shake the jitters off quickly, settle in, and play with confidence,” he added. “We must minimize our mistakes and capitalize on their mistakes. With that said, we are just happy to get to be playing — our kids are ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.