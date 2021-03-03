CORBIN — With postseason play less than two weeks away, Lynn Camp is struggling to put things together.
The Wildcats (9-9) dropped their second straight game on Monday, including seven of their last 10 games after falling 59-45 to Bell County.
Lynn Camp could never get on track and JD a tough time containing the Bobcats’ Cameron Burnett (25 points) and Dawson Woolum (20 points), who combined to score 45 points in the win.
The Wildcats could never get on track after falling behind 21-15 in the first quarter despite Spencer Gilbert hitting two 3-pointers in the quarter.
Lynn Camp’s deficit continued to grow in the second quarter after being outscored 10-4. Gilbert accounted for all four points scored during the period as Bell County led at halftime, 31-19.
Burnett and Woolum combined to score six points in the third quarter, pushing the Bobcats’ advantage to 46-32.
Lynn Camp attempted to rally in the final eight minutes with Micah Engle scoring seven points but the damage had been done.
Engle’s 17 points led the Wildcats while Gilbert finished with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.