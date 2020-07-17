CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Wildcat football team has been putting in conditioning work while preparing for the upcoming season, leaving coach Allen Harris more than pleased with what he has seen so far.
“We have had a very positive summer. Our kids are competing at a high level and excited to be back on the field,” he said. “The only real difference this far is we aren’t in helmets and our drills are different because of limited contact.”
Despite the start of regular season play remaining up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said his players continue to remain positive.
“Our kids just want to play and I think any kind of practice even if it looks different to them they want to be there,” he said. “Our team has been fired up and positive every day.
“I think we will play I’m just not sure yet how it will look,” Harris added. “But I think the KHSAA is doing everything they can to make it happen for the kids.”
Until a decision is made on when the season will kick off, Harris said his team will continue to prepare like they would normally do.
“We are working hard getting better and we practice like we are playing our first game like any other year,” he said. “As a coaching staff, we are trying very hard to keep it as normal as we can.“
