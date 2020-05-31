This week, baseball and softball champions were supposed to be crowned in the 13th Region but unfortunately, we won’t get to see that happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As most of you know, I wrote up two nice March Madness Boys and Girls Basketball Realignment Tournament stories that ran in both the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune for the past month and a half before finally crowning a boys’ and girls’ champion.
I’ve had a lot of people ask me if I’d go that route with this week’s regional baseball and softball tournaments, so I figured why not?
I’m not going to write game stories or anything in that nature but I’ll give my thoughts on who would finish as champion and runner-up in each district in both baseball and softball along with who would win the baseball and softball regional titles.
But just remember, these are my thoughts, and are meant to enjoy, and not upset anyone. Believe me, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m wrong more than I am right.
Baseball
49th District
Champions — North Laurel
Runner-up — Clay County
50th District
Champions — Corbin
Runner-up — Whitley County
51st District
Champions — Knox Central
Runner-up — Barbourville
52nd District
Champions — Middlesboro
Runner-up — Harlan County
13th Region Tournament
First Round winners
North Laurel
Corbin
Whitley County
Knox Central
Semifinal winners
Corbin
North Laurel
13th Region champion
Corbin
Softball
49th District
Champions — North Laurel
Runner-up — Clay County
50th District
Champions — South Laurel
Runner-up — Whitley County
51st District
Champions — Lynn Camp
Runner-up — Knox Central
52nd District
Champions — Harlan County
Runner-up — Middlesboro
13th Region Tournament
First Round winners
Lynn Camp
South Laurel
North Laurel
Whitley County
Semifinal winners
South Laurel
Whitley County
13th Region champion
Whitley County
In the end, Whitley County’s pitching, hitting, and fielding would be key in their run to a regional championship while Corbin would return just enough talent and experience to edge North Laurel.
