This week, baseball and softball champions were supposed to be crowned in the 13th Region but unfortunately, we won’t get to see that happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As most of you know, I wrote up two nice March Madness Boys and Girls Basketball Realignment Tournament stories that ran in both the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune for the past month and a half before finally crowning a boys’ and girls’ champion.

I’ve had a lot of people ask me if I’d go that route with this week’s regional baseball and softball tournaments, so I figured why not?

I’m not going to write game stories or anything in that nature but I’ll give my thoughts on who would finish as champion and runner-up in each district in both baseball and softball along with who would win the baseball and softball regional titles.

But just remember, these are my thoughts, and are meant to enjoy, and not upset anyone. Believe me, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m wrong more than I am right.

Baseball

49th District

Champions — North Laurel

Runner-up — Clay County

50th District

Champions — Corbin

Runner-up — Whitley County

51st District

Champions — Knox Central

Runner-up — Barbourville

52nd District

Champions — Middlesboro

Runner-up — Harlan County

13th Region Tournament

First Round winners

North Laurel

Corbin

Whitley County

Knox Central

Semifinal winners

Corbin

North Laurel

13th Region champion

Corbin

Softball

49th District

Champions — North Laurel

Runner-up — Clay County

50th District

Champions — South Laurel

Runner-up — Whitley County

51st District

Champions — Lynn Camp

Runner-up — Knox Central

52nd District

Champions — Harlan County

Runner-up — Middlesboro

13th Region Tournament

First Round winners

Lynn Camp

South Laurel

North Laurel

Whitley County

Semifinal winners

South Laurel

Whitley County

13th Region champion

Whitley County

In the end, Whitley County’s pitching, hitting, and fielding would be key in their run to a regional championship while Corbin would return just enough talent and experience to edge North Laurel.

