Who has the best high school helmet/decal in the Tri-County?

After keeping my eye on my Twitter account this past week to see which high school football team had the best helmet/decal in the state (Corbin reached the Final Four), I decided I would try and give my rankings of our Tri-County high school football teams.
The thing is though, each high school helmet/decal in the Tri-County are top-notch, so conducting these rankings wasn’t easy.
But you know me, I always like to make things fun and rank things, even when I’m wrong the majority of the time.
With that said, enough of my rambling, let’s take a look at my helmet/decal rankings.
1. Corbin
First things first, you can’t go wrong with the ‘C’ decal. It is one of, if not the best, in the state. When you see the ‘C’ decal, you know exactly which high school it’s representing.
I love the addition of the red, white, and red stripe down the middle of the helmet which was added back a few years ago. The colors red, white, and gray stand out, and when the Redhounds are wearing their chrome helmets with a small ‘C’ inside the ‘C’ decal, they look even better.
2. South Laurel
When Coach Donnie Burdine decided to go with the color red for the Cardinals’ helmet along with the new Laurel County decal, South Laurel’s helmet instantly turned into one of my favorites. I believe it’s the best helmet/decal a Cardinal football team has adorned.
I would love for the color gray to be incorporated somehow down the road but hey, that’s me being picky. Folks tend to forget the color gray was one of South Laurel’s original colors when Laurel County High School consolidated into both North and South Laurel High Schools.
3. North Laurel High School
The Jaguar football program has had plenty of different decals dating back to 1992, and they even had a blue helmet one time under former coach Greg Duncum.
The current white helmet, and the ‘N’ decal along with the blue, white, and blue stripe down the middle of the helmet makes everything look clean, and fresh.
The white helmet and ‘N’ decal also caps off the best uniform in the Tri-County. When North Laurel sports its white uniform, everything looks so clean, that I’d give the entire uniform, from the pants to the jersey to the helmet, a perfect 10.
With that said, even though I love the current ‘N’ decal, it’d be awesome to see the original Power ‘N’ decal the Jaguars wore when the program started in 1992.
4. Lynn Camp
The orange helmet and the black oversized cat’s paw decal caps off an almost perfect helmet for Lynn Camp.
You really can’t go wrong with the colors orange and black, and even though I wasn’t too big of a fan of the oversized cat’s paw at first, I’ll admit, it has grown on me, and now I love it.
I always joke with Coach Allen Harris that he needs to switch things up and allow his team to start wearing the same helmets the Cincinnati Bengals wear, but all joking aside, no changes are needed.
5. Williamsburg
The Yellow Jackets’ helmet and decal gets the job done. When you see Williamsburg’s players on the grid, both the helmet and decal stand out even more.
I love the metallic orange shaped diamond ‘WHS’ decal along with the orange face masks.
The decal is top-notch, and as soon as you see it, you know it represents Williamsburg High School.
6. Whitley County
The Colonels’ red metallic ‘W’ outlined in white is another top-notch decal. Combine it with the black helmet, and you can’t go wrong.
What caps things off is the white, red, and white stripe down the middle of the helmet. Another solid helmet/decal in the Tri-County.
7. Knox Central
The navy helmet with the gold “KC” and Panther head decals look great. Just like the other school’s helmets and decals in this column, you just can’t go wrong.
The navy helmet might just be my favorite helmet of all but I’m just not a fan of two different decals on a helmet. Both decals look great, but I really, really like the “KC” decal.
Call me a homer, but I believe the Tri-County football teams have the best helmets and decals in the state.
