Whitley's Bethany Davenport inks with Cumberlands
Obituaries
J.L. Jones, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born August 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Jarvis and Bertha Jones. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern in 2013; sister, Mary; brother, Don; and sister, Shirley. A God-fearing, good man…
