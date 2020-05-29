WHITLEY COUNTY — In his first year as head coach, Zach Jacobs had to watch as the 2020 boys and girls track and field season came to an abrupt end before it had even began.
“I totally understand the reasoning behind cancelling the track season, along with all other spring sports, but we had high hopes for this team,” Jacobs said. “We were having great practices and coming together as a team. I really feel like we would have set some new school records this year and competed at the highest levels.”
Jacobs said he will never forget when he first heard the news about school closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, we planned to be closed for just two weeks,” he said. “I remember calling all the track team members to the cafeteria to have a meeting about what this meant for us. We had our first track meet scheduled that Saturday. During the meeting the team had a lot of questions that neither my assistant track coach Heather Smith nor I could answer. I felt really bad that I wasn't able to give any clear answers and left them uncertain about the track season. That is a moment in time that I will never forget. As more and more information came out about COVID-19 and when NCAA spring sports were all cancelled; it became very clear that high school sports would follow suit.”
With more and more student-athletes coming out to participate every week, Jacobs said he was really impressed with this year’s boys and girls track and field teams.
“We had great practices leading up to the start of the mandatory dead period,” he said. “We had high hopes to take a lot of athletes to state.”
Jacobs and his coaching staff know how tough the cancellation of the season has been on their student-athletes but hopes that this setback will only help to motivate them to get better.
“For true athletes, not being able to compete is a hard thing to swallow,” Jacobs said. “We were looking forward to our first track meet and all of the track season. I know all the track teams and spring sports feel the same way. Right now, the student-athlete has to be self-motivated. It's very easy right now to just sit around the house and be inactive... True competitors are training hard even when no one else is watching. I believe we have a lot of true competitors at Whitley County.”
