LAUREL COUNTY — The Whitley County Colonels’ hopes of repeating as 13th Region champions came to an end on Wednesday night after a devastating 7-3 loss to the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in the semifinals round of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
The Colonels started off the matchup against Middlesboro hot with three runs in the first inning. Mason Croley’s groundout helped Whitley County get scoring going in the first inning, followed by a forced walk by Bryce Anderson and a single by Andrew Stack to allow the Colonels another chance to score. An error by Middlesboro allowed the Colonels an opportunity to get one last run in the first inning, taking an early 3-0 lead.
Neither team was able to score again until the bottom of the fourth inning when things finally got going for the Yellow Jackets. Middlesboro was able to string together seven runs with a run-scoring double and two consecutive run-scoring singles, followed by four more runs for the Yellow Jackets to take a 7-3 lead over the Colonels heading into the fifth inning.
Whitley County’s Sam Harp and Stack led the Colonels with two hits a piece while Caleb Petrey, Matthew Wright and Grant Zehr each had one hit on the night. Croley and Stack each had one RBI.
Tyler Rose pitched three and one-third innings where he allowed four hits and six runs. He also had five strikeouts on the night. Zehr pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and one run. Croley allowed only two hits with zero runs and had three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Before Wednesday night’s loss, the Colonels were riding a 13-game winning streak. With the loss, Whitley County’s season has come to an end, finishing the season with a 27-11 record and as 50th District champions.
Middlesboro will face the Corbin Redhounds in today’s (Thursday) 13th Region Baseball Tournament finals at 6 p.m. at South Laurel.
