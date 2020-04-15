WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County senior tennis player Reece Halcomb had high hopes of capping off his final year as a Colonel by capturing the 13th Region singles championship.
After having surgery on his left hip in 2017, Halcomb worked hard to get back into playing shape, and it paid off last season. He reached the 13th Region Boys Tournament singles finals, and turned in a runner-up finish.
Halcomb was ready to take the next step and make another run at the regional singles championship this spring, but after running a race this past November, he knew something was wrong this time around with his right hip.
”It all kind of came to a head after a race I ran in November,” he said. “My right leg was wrecked for the next three or four days and I felt the same symptoms I did two years ago. I knew I had to get it checked out at that point, and honestly I didn’t have my hopes up for good news from the doctor because the pain I was experiencing was identical in location and severity to my issues in 2017. Though I somewhat expected it, hearing that you have to have another surgery still isn’t easy, and losing your senior season, as a result, makes it sting that much more.
”The surgery I had in 2017 was on my left hip, and the recent surgery was on my right hip,” Halcomb added. “I was dealing with some discomfort for a good while in my hip and low back, and just like I had experienced in 2017, the pain just sort of increased as time passed.”
Halcomb said after finding out the news about a second surgery, he was disappointed, down, and “honestly, a little mad”, but admitted the bad news wasn’t a huge surprise.
”When I was evaluated for my 2017 surgery, I was found to have a bone impingement in both my hips,” he said. “Basically, in 2017 I tore the labrum in my left hip, and my right hip was a ticking time bomb for when the labrum would be torn on that side. Both of the tears were due to bone impingement. I was biding my time and hoping my right hip would hold up throughout the remainder of my tennis career. That wasn’t the case, and I just had to deal with it.
”Knowing I would miss my last year of tennis is what brought the emotions of sadness and disappointment,” Halcomb said. “It’s kind of like I’ve spent the last seven years building a house only to not be able to put the roof on it. I have dealt with the fact that I’m going to be out this season, but I will not wish I didn’t have another shot at the region tournament or another opportunity to qualify for the state tournament. I am thankful for the parts of the metaphorical ‘house’ I was able to complete and enjoyed working for.”
Halcomb confirmed his entire recovery from the surgery will be a six-month process with the most difficult part being the first three months, “as far as getting back on your feet and having a clear mind again.”
“Physical therapy lasts for about 15 weeks post-surgery,” he said. “A positive this time around is that I know exactly what to expect as far as the timeline and exercises I do to build strength again. I see my orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Grantham, again in May. My sights are set on getting released then to be able to run, jump, and be active with my legs again.
”These surgeries will not have hindered my tennis career after high school,” Halcomb added. “I’ve had a few schools contact me in regards to tennis, but I intend on going to the University of Tennessee on a scholarship through the Army ROTC program there.”
Despite having to miss his senior season, Halcomb admitted there are positives.
Before the spring sports season was put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to work with his team and take somewhat of a half coach/half player role.
“The physical limitations post-surgery are pretty strict, especially in the first four months. However, I was able to feed balls, give some tips to the other players, and still have a role in the practices has helped me deal with missing out on getting to participate physically,” he said. “I appreciate Coach Ayers allowing me to work in that capacity.
”A huge positive from my surgeries is that the time frame will mean that I have all summer to prepare and be ready for ROTC in the fall,” Halcomb added. “If I had started having issues any later than what I did, I would’ve had to start college and ROTC unable to be 100 percent physically. I am thankful for the way that it all has fallen in that regard, because I should have the hip issues taken care of for my life after high school. On a mental and personal note, I think both of these surgeries are proof for me that things don’t always go your way. You don’t always get to be the one smiling at the end of the day, and getting the real-life experience in dealing with that this early in life will prove valuable to me in the future. Learning how to pull the positives and continue chasing what you want to do and what you have to do is how I want myself to interpret these surgeries.”
Even though he’s had to go through two tough surgeries, Halcomb admitted he was still fortunate.
“What I have gone through with these surgeries pales in comparison to what some people have to go through,” he said. “With that being said, I think there is something worth noticing that comes from any form of hardship and to neglect what we learn during those tough times would be the real shame. I am thankful to God for my family, friends, and role models like my private coach Renzo Lopez who has been teaching me perseverance since I started with him years ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.