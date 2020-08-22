WILLIAMSBURG — After failing to reach the 13th Region Tournament last season, Neysa Countryman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels are a team on a mission.
The Lady Colonels are coming off a 15-18 campaign but return seven players along with a strong nucleus of underclassmen who are ready to lead their team to success this fall.
“It has been hard trying to find a balance between getting ready for the season, but doing our best to follow certain KHSAA recommendations, but I think we’re using our time extremely well,” Countryman said. “I have some underclassmen that are extremely hard workers and ready to step into some big roles on varsity. They complement many of our returning players and are starting to mesh very well. Our seniors are chomping at the bit to get back on the court and reap the benefits of the work they’ve put in since last October.
“I have three seniors that each play a critical role on my team with both leadership and talents,” Countryman added. “Our coaching staff has spent some extra time in mentoring these young ladies the last two years to nurture many of their natural-given leadership skills, and this summer they have risen to the expectations. We’re now able to just step back and watch them, and they’re doing an incredible job taking ownership of their team and always leading by example day in and day out.”
Whitley County returns seniors Alicyn Croley, Erin Salyers, and Emily Sharp along with juniors Bailey Brown, Becca Meadows, Taylor Rice, and Kelsie Frazier.
“Alicyn is a huge weapon and block across the entire front row, and solid player on defense,” Countryman said. “Erin has a never-day-die mentality who is relentless on her defense. She has improved leaps and bounds since li first met her as a sophomore, and will play a vital role on our defense. Emily Sharp brings a consistent set of hands in the setter position.
“Bailey is our other setter, who not only brings a consistent set, but lightning-fast speed on the court,” she added. “Her steadiness and vocal leadership are going to be a game-changer for us this season. Becca runs the middle and puts up a big block and has a knack for ball placement while Taylor is an all-around utility player that brings so much consistency to the team. She can play any position at the drop-of-a-hat and we can always trust her to instinct on defensive pick-ups.
Kelsie is an extremely vocal leader on defense. She has great instinct and is always hyper-focused on the court. We had a small team last year, so all of these girls were starters at some point in the season last year.”
Countryman said she is expecting some freshmen to contribute as well while expressing getting off to a good start is important for her team.
“When looking at the starting lineup for this season, we'll most likely have a few freshmen that will be stepping in to play big roles,” she said. “They’re going to have to catch on quick to the speed of varsity play, but they’ve been doing amazing at practice this summer so far. On the flip side, we bring a lot of height, speed, and scrappiness across the board, so I expect teams to find a good bit of difficulty in getting balls past our block and on the ground.
“I (also) think it’s important for any team to have a strong start to their season, but even if it’s not the case, there’s always time to use those first matches as learning experiences,” she admitted. “But seeing as how they chopped off the first three weeks of our season, we’ll be jumping right into a district match against South Laurel for our opening game. So, it’s pretty important for us, I’d say.”
With a lot of experience returning comes high expectations, and Countryman feels the sky is the limit for her team.
“Our goal is to win district and region, and we’ll do that by finding a team chemistry and rhythm on the court every single day at practice,” she said. “If they can do that, it will translate seamlessly into post-season success. We have to be willing to do the small things right every moment of every day.
“We’ve got the natural abilities to absolutely be top in the district, but I think it’s always such a matchup between Corbin, South Laurel, and ourselves, that we’ll have to solidify our mental game going into those matches,” Countryman added. “We’re ready to stop talking about it and finally do it.”
