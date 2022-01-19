BARBOURVILLE — Brandon Lawson’s Whitley County wrestling team turned in a sixth-place finish over the weekend during the Small School Duals at Knox Central High School.
Whitley County’s Anthony Colmus and Ethan Renfro both turned in identical 4-0 records during the event.
“Individually we had multiple wrestlers that went undefeated,” Lawson said. “Senior Anthony Colmus and junior Ethan Renfro both finished the day 4-0. Each of my other wrestlers had a loss at some point during the tournament.”
With only four experienced wrestlers returning, Lawson said he was pleased with his team’s outcome.
“Overall, I am happy with how the team competed. We are very young this season,” he said. “With only four experienced wrestlers on the team, and 10 first-year wrestlers. These kids are growing every week and their wrestling skills are continually improving. A sixth-overall spot for such a young team is an awesome accomplishment for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.