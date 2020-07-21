featured
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 4:15 pm
Donna Jones Hollingsworth, 83, Corbin, wife of Virgil Hollingsworth, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was daughter of the late William and Lula Belle Scalf Jones. Following cremation, no services planned. Arrangements by Knox Funeral Home.
John Henry McGeorge, 88, of London, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Joseph - London. He was born on July 10, 1932, in Jackson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert and Edith Woods McGeorge. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae York McGeorge of London, four sons, Charles Mc…
Daphean Audrey Clouse passed away on July 14, 2020 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Powell, TN. She was 91 years old. Daphean was born in Whitley Co., KY outside of Corbin, KY on June 28, 1929 to Rotha and Jess Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Allen Clouse in 1984, …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.