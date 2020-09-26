Whitley County's Anderson scores four goals during blowout win over Bell

The Whitley County Lady Colonels once again demonstrated their offensive power on Tuesday when they rolled over the Bell County Lady Bobcats with a 16-0 blowout win.
The Lady Colonels have been one of the best offensive teams in the 13th Region this year, led by senior Reis Anderson, who entered Tuesday night’s game with nine goals through three contests. Kaylee Aslinger has four goals on the year, followed by Kenzie Fields with two and Reagan Nantz with one.
Goalkeeper Madison Patterson has been stellar this season. She has one shutout and 58 saves while allowing 12 goals.
Against the Lady Bobcats, Whitley County put together their best offensive game in the history of the program with 16 goals scored. It was also the most goals the Lady Colonels have scored in a one-match since a 13-0 win over Clinton County in 2018.
But, while Whitley County has dominated the offensive end of the field, they are still 2-2 on the season. They opened the year with a 5-4 loss to Corbin at home, and lost again the following week to Lincoln County on the road (7-2).
Their two wins this season have come against Bell County on Tuesday and McCreary Central last Monday in a 10-0 victory.
Looking ahead, the Lady Colonels have a big matchup on Thursday against the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. North Laurel is 5-0 on the season, including big wins over South Laurel, Corbin, and Madison Central. With just over two weeks left in the season, the Lady Colonels still have three regional opponents on the schedule after their North Laurel games, playing Knox Central, Middlesboro, and South Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.