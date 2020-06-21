WILLIAMSBURG -- Whitley County boys and girls tennis coach Kaitlyn Ayers admitted it was tough for her to see her players not get a chance to show what they could do on the hard courts this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports season.
Granted Ayers' squads were going to be young, but they were also athletic, and talented, while ready to prove they were regional contenders once again.
But unfortunately, they never got the chance.
"This is terrible for any coach in any sport right now. We do what we do because we love it and love our kids," Ayers said. "I've watched these kids put in efforts since before school even started. It's hard to know that the kids you know put their sweat and tears into the game don't get to enjoy the season they have worked so hard for.
"It all kind of unfolded quickly and I almost feel like I knew and was shocked at the same time," she added. "I didn't think anything like this was a possibility but after they canceled playing periods for a set amount of time, I figured the rest of the season would be canceled."
Even though Ayers said Whitley County was "going to have a relatively new, yet very athletic team," she believed her squads had a lot of new, and crucial players returning, that would make both the boys and girls teams tough to beat.
"I do think they would have made a big presence this year at the regional tournament and I believe we would have sent some players to state," she said. "We were lining up to have some very strong doubles teams this year.
"I hate us not being able to play this season especially for the seniors," Ayers added. "However, I hope this has put a fire under the returning players and makes them even more hungry for a strong competing team next year."
