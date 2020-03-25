1. Whitley County (17-17 in 2019, 12-5 vs. 13th Region opponents in 2019)
The Lady Colonels sit stop the first Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Rankings thanks to a solid nucleus of five seniors returning (Lindsey Shope, Hannah Rains, Sarah Zachary, Baylee Wilson and Madison Smith).
Whitley County is searching for its first region championship since 1995, and could very well win with Shope, the region’s best pitcher, returning. The Lady Colonels also posses a lot of talent both young and old and will be a tough team to knock off this season.
2. South Laurel (12-16, 6-5)
The Lady Cardinals are coming off a 12-win season that saw them go 3-7 during their last 10 games. They also failed to make the regional tournament for the first time since realignment took place in 2006.
With that said, South Laurel returns an abundance of talent with players such as Kenzie Jervis, Kelsey Dezarn, Katie Jervis, Chloe Taylor, Karly Gray and Madison Worley, among a lot of other talented players.
The key to the Lady Cardinals’ success is going to be pitching — plain and simple.
3. North Laurel (24-10, 9-3)
The Lady Jaguars graduated three key seniors off last season’s squad but return an abundance of talent with players such as Emily Sizemore, Madison Dagley, Rick Collett, Morgan Vaughn, Madison Higgins, Taylor Jones, Haley Griebel, Bailee Root and Madison Partin returning to the mix.
When it’s all said and done, the Lady Jaguars could be the team that wins the region. They’re loaded with young talent.
4. Corbin (11-13, 7-8)
The Lady Redhounds are another team that’s loaded with talent but will need to remain healthy to make a run at the region title.
They have 11 players on the varsity roster which means they’ve got to stray away from injuries.
Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart along with Kaylee Morales, Adrianna Paul, Kaila Stidham and Whitney Trosper return to the mix for Corbin.
5. Lynn Camp (25-12, 15-6)
The Lady Wildcats are a team to keep an eye on.
They return seven starters which include Kaley Hendrickson, Halle Mills, Katie Miller, Julia Shepherd and Madyson Roberts.
Lynn Camp is going to be strong at the plate and the pitcher’s circle, and can’t be overlooked this season.
Best of the Rest
6. Clay County (36-3, 16-0)
The defending 13th Region champion Lady Tigers graduated their starting infield and will be starting over from scratch. But with that said, they’ve got some talented players (Tori North and Hailey Napier) who are going to prove a lot of people wrong.
7. Harlan County (20-7, 13-5)
The Lady Black Bears are another team to keep an eye on. They graduated three talented seniors but return a strong nucleus of players who are ready to prove folks wrong.
8. Knox Central (12-13, 11-8)
The Lady Panthers are ready to surprise this season and could do just that with pitcher Amber Partin returning for her junior season.
Partin returns as one of the top pitchers in the 13th Region while seniors Morgan Warren, Hannah Messer and Jayci Corey return as well.
9. Middlesboro (14-19, 10-10)
The Lady Yellow Jackets struggled down the stretch last season with a 2-8 mark during their final 10 games. They’re hoping to get back on track this season after graduating only one senior from this past year.
10. Jackson County (11-11, 5-6)
The Lady Generals continue to improve and could surprise this season along with many other teams in the 13th Region. Tara Johnson returns after hitting .576 last season along with Madison Belt, who hit .516, and pitcher Olivia Truett, who won 11 games last year.
