WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Grant Zehr recorded his second consecutive shutout and ran his scoreless innings streak to 14 and one-third of an inning after blanking Harlan County on Monday, 10-0.
Zehr had complete control from beginning to end, striking out four batters while limiting the Black Bears to only three hits and five base runners.
Whitley County (15-8) ran its win streak to seven games while allowing seven runs during the span of games.
“Grant comes with three pitches. He pitches to contact,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “He gets a lot of soft contact. Proud of how he is developing.
“We played good defense today,” he added. “Pitching and defense wins. We have to continue doing that to have post season success.“
The Colonels rallied for three runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth inning before sealing the win with a four-run fifth inning.
Bryce Anderson led the way with a perfect 3-for3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Brayden Mahan had a hit and drove in two runs while Mason Croley and Matthew Wright both had a hit and two RBI apiece. Andrew Stack finished with a hit and an RBI while Sam Harp had a hit. Trevor Downs also drove in a run.
