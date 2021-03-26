Whitley County’s Alicyn Croley signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to further her academic and volleyball careers at Transylvania University. | Photo by Scott Powell
featured
Whitley County’s Alicyn Croley signs with Transylvania Volleyball
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph Alton Kilgore, age 80, of Gray, KY, passed away on Thursday March 18, 2021 at his home. He was born in Kay Jay, KY a son of the late Alton Kilgore and Marie Patterson Kilgore. Joseph was retired from American Greetings and a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his pa…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: 22-year-old London woman identified as victim in fatal I-75 crash
- Three from Tennessee arrested on drug charges near Corbin
- 2.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Artemus early Wednesday morning
- Two arrested and two pounds of meth seized in joint Tri-County investigation
- Mack fires assistant coaches Gaudio and Murray
- 13th Region Girls Tournament set to begin Wednesday
- Two Whitley County schools targets in 'non-credible' threat Thursday morning
- Longtime spring tradition: Root Beer Stand opens for season
- 13th Region Boys Tournament set to begin Monday
- Federal civil suit against Pulaski County constables dismissed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.