The Whitley County Lady Colonels have been among the top teams in the 13th Region all season, and they moved one game closer to a region championship.
The Lady Colonels took on the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats in the opening round of the regional tournament on Tuesday night and came away with a win in three-straight sets (25-18, 25-11, and 25-20).
While Whitley County entered the games the runner-up from the 50th District, the Lady Wildcats came in as the winner from the 51st District. Lynn Camp had the best record in the region at 17-2 and was one of the top contenders for the 13th Region crown.
The Lady Colonels turned in an impressive night on Tuesday. Their three-set win was the 11th time this season that they have defeated a team without losing one set during the match. Their only losses this season have come to South Laurel in the first match of the season, and the three losses to Corbin on the year.
