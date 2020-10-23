Nothing much has changed during the past week in the latest Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings. Corbin and Bell County remain as the top two teams while Whitley County is the biggest mover, jumping up to the fourth spot after defeating North Laurel. Williamsburg also moved up to the fifth spot while South Laurel dropped out of the top 10.
1. Corbin (4-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds continue to impress after surviving a scare against a much-improved Lincoln County squad. Corbin’s defense made plays during crucial times while players such as kicker Jacob Baker and Seth Mills continue to come up big when needed.
2. Bell County (4-2, 2-0)
The Bobcats are winners of two straight after dominating Jackson County last week with a 58-0 win. Bell County has now recorded two consecutive shutouts and should cruise to another win Friday at home against Estill County.
3. Knox Central (2-2, 1-1)
The Panthers were off this past week, so it’s kind of been hard to gauge exactly where to put them. Currently, they remain in the No. 3 spot but I’m anxious to see what they’ll do on the road against Lincoln County on Friday.
4. Whitley County (1-4, 1-1)
Jep Irwin’s squad continues to improve and played their best game of the season last week during its 30-12 road win over North Laurel. I’m really impressed with the Colonels’ improvement. They’re going to be a tough team to beat in the playoffs.
5. Williamsburg (1-2, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets finally got to play a game for the first time in three weeks, and boy, did they look good. Williamsburg was able to go on the road and deliver Pineville a 40-0 loss. The Yellow Jackets will try to continue its success Friday with a home game against Hazard.
6. North Laurel (2-4, 1-2)
The Jaguars have been hit hard with injuries the past few weeks, and now they’re really struggling down the stretch. North Laurel will try to get back on track this week but it won’t be easy against a very good Walton-Verona team.
7. Harlan County (1-4, 1-1)
The Black Bears took one on the chin against Johnson Central last week, 33-2. The Golden Eagles are a top-notch squad, and one positive came out of the loss for Harlan County — the Black Bears did manage to limit Johnson Central to its lowest point total of the season.
8. Middlesboro (4-1, 2-0)
I’m starting to become a believer in the Yellow Jackets. Middlesboro is now 4-1 with its lone loss, a 35-20 setback to a very good Breathitt County squad. The Yellow Jackets won last Friday, 13-7.
9. Clay County (3-3, 1-1)
The Tigers let one get away at home last week. They dropped a 32-24 decision to Perry Central at home in a game I thought they were going to win. Clay County will try to get back on track Friday on the road against Magoffin County.
10. Pineville (2-2, 1-2)
The Mountain Lions had a chance to move up in the rankings this past week but took one on the chin, dropping a 40-0 decision at home to Williamsburg. The Mountain Lions will look to get back on track Friday on the road against a much-improved Harlan team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.