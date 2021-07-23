Whitley County girls golf team excited for fall season

WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County girls golf coach Matt Anderson lost some key players off of last season’s squad but expects to be competitive once again this fall.
“We lost some veteran players last year, including one state qualifier,” he said. “This year we will return one senior, one junior, and a seventh-grader that is a newcomer and will be developing throughout the year.
Senior Caylie Mayne, junior Makayla Frazier and seventh-grader Jaden Lawson will look to lead the way this season.
"Caylie and Makayla are both veteran players that know the game and are continuing to get better every practice,” Anderson said. “Caylie has put in a lot of work during the offseason and has put herself in a good position to really have a special senior season.
“Jaden is new to the game but we're always excited to have players come out at such an early age,” he added. “Golf is really such a challenging sport that takes so much time and patience, so she could really be an exceptional player in the future.”
Anderson would like to see more girls come out and play golf for the Lady Colonels and said the number of players interested in golf seems to come in waves.
“We have graduated several players in the past few seasons and refilling those positions has really been challenging,” he admitted. “There simply aren't as many people that play golf these days and kids aren't exposed to it early on like they are other sports. Competing with other girls' sports seasons that coincide with ours also limits the number of players available.”
Anderson said his goal when scheduling is to simply get the his players out on the golf course playing as much as possible.
“We utilize hitting ranges and putting greens for practice but the best thing you can do to improve at golf is to be on a course playing as often as you can,” he said. “If the weather cooperates with us and allows us to play our scheduled matches the team should be prepared for region play.
“With our small roster this year, there is a good chance the girls will be competing at regions as individuals,” Anderson added. “I know that senior Caylie Mayne will be in the hunt for a state qualifier spot and junior Makayla Frazier could also possibly be competing for one, this year or next.”
