HAZARD — Whitley County let a win slip away on Saturday after seeing Hazard rally to defeat the Colonels, 25-21.
Jep Irwin’s squad led 21-13 in the third quarter before seeing the Bulldogs rally and score the game’s final 12 points.
The loss dropped Whitley County to 2-5 while snapping its two-game win streak during the process.
“It was definitely a game we could and should have won,” Irwin said. “It was disappointing to have so many mistakes this late in the season. We should be sharper and more consistent.
“It's my job as head coach to get the team ready to play I felt we did well this week, but it is all about how you play in the games and we did not play well at all so that is on me,” he added. “We will learn from it and move on, we have a tough opponent next week.”
Quarterback Caden Petrey threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns while Aaron Steely was one of five receivers that finished with a reception. Steely caught five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Bryson Potter finished with seven receptions and 78 yards.
Whitley County outgained Hazard in total yardage, 333-223.
Max Johnson’s two-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 1:17 remaining in the first quarter but a 55-yard touchdown pass from Petrey to Caden Worley toes the game at seven apiece with 9:35 remaining in the first half.
Gunnar Thornton recovered a fumble on Hazard’s ensuing possession which led to Petrey hitting Steely with a 40-yard touchdown reception to give the Colonels a 14-7 lead at the 8:44 mark.
The Bulldogs were able to score right before the half to cut its deficit to 14-13 at halftime.
Woody Lawson’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the third quarter gave his team a 21-13 advantage before seeing Hazard rally to score 12 unanswered points to get the win.
