Whitley County drops 11-1 decision on the road to Somerset

SOMERSET — The Whitley County Lady Colonels fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11-1 loss to Somerset on Tuesday.
Somerset took the lead on a double in the first inning to take the 1-0 lead. They scored four more runs in the third and six in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Whitley County scored their lone run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Makenzie Lunsford that scored Jaycie Monhollen to cut the lead to 5-1 after four innings played.
Coach Angela Singleton said that she was proud of her team for the hard work they have put in so far this season.
“It’s early in the season and we as a coaching staff are still trying to figure out our best lineup,” said Singleton. “Somerset is a good hitting team and that allowed us to see some of our weaknesses we need to work on. I would like to see my girls adjust quicker at the plate, which is also something we will continue to work on. These girls are willing to put in the hard work to get us where we want to go.”
Lunsford led the Lady Colonels at the plate on Tuesday, with two singles and one run batted in. Monhollen and Katy Powers each doubled once, while Kaden Johnson and Ryleigh Petrey had one single, apiece.
Lunsford also pitched a complete game for Whitley County. She allowed 12 hits and struck out two batters.
With the loss, the Lady Colonels are now 0-1 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Williamsburg.
