WILLIAMSBURG — Perhaps no team in the 13th Region had more riding on last year than the Whitley County Colonels. With a senior-laden team, the Colonels were the favorites to win the regional title in 2020, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and their dream season never got a chance to play out.
For coach Jeremy Shope, it was going to be his best team since taking over Whitley County in 2018. Even though Shope has moved on and is ready to start the 2021 season, he said he still feels for last year’s squad who never got the chance to compete.
“The loss of our season last year was very heartbreaking. We had a really good team and a lot of guys that were bought into team-oriented goals,” said Shope. “We had a confidence about us going into the season to do some really big things. We had 9 seniors who were all going to play an integral part in our success. My heart still goes out to those guys.”
For the returning players on the team, they’re using last year as motivation to put the 2021 team in contention for a district and region championship. With restrictions in place for much of the year, Shope’s team has worked hard in the offseason to improve.
Shope said that hard work is the tenet by which his program has been built over the past few years, and it is what it going to keep them successful.
“We have used those guys as a motivation during the offseason to get better. Our program is a blue-collar type program. We believe that success is not given. It is earned,” said Shope. “Many of our guys have been in the weight room, long tossing, taking many fungoes, and getting many cuts in.”
With nine seniors gone, Shope is coaching a team that has little varsity experience, and just one senior, in Luke Stanfill. The Colonels will feature a large junior group, led by Caden Petrey and Sam Harp. Sophomore Mason Croley is another player who will bring some leadership to the team. Whitley County will also feature a plethora of players vying for time on the field.
Shope said that the team’s leadership starts with Stanfill, who has the most returning experience on the squad.
“We have one lone senior. He has now been part of our program for three years. He understands what our program is about,” said Shope. “We will be counting on him to lead a young and inexperienced team. We also have other guys that will help lead our team that have great leadership qualities. It will be a team effort in holding each other accountable.”
When the first pitch is thrown on March 29, the Colonels will officially be over their heartbreak from last season and start the road to a special year in 2021. They will play against the best competition within the region and some of the better teams in other areas of the state. Shope said that the key to the season will be his team’s ability to buy into the program and stay together as one team.
“I'm excited about this team. We have so much upside. We have some experience mixed in with some talented young guys. If we can handle the ups and downs of the season and keep working, then we can compete on a high level by season's end,” said Shope. “It's exciting to know that we have a talented group of guys that have bought into the daily grind and just go to work. We are very fortunate to have a group of assistant coaches that are all bought in and have the same goals in mind. They believe in developing every player in our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.