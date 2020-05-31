WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonels had high expectations entering this spring with many prognosticators picking coach Angela Singleton’s squad to capture their first 13th Region championship since 1996.
The Lady Colonels returned a talented roster but didn’t get the chance to live up to their preseason hype due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all spring sports in the state.
“This is probably one of the toughest things yet as a coach. We got to play one scrimmage and we all knew we didn’t play our best and had things we needed to work through,” Singleton said. “I think we had one practice after that and we were never allowed to take the field again.
“I feel it was a decision that was made quickly instead of waiting a little to see what else happens ... I’m sure I’m not the only coach who would have loved to play into the summer to give these seniors a chance to play their senior year,” she added. “I know summer ball would have been a question mark there but to my knowledge, coaches never had any time to offer solutions or suggestions.”
After having a successful season in 2019, Singleton said her Lady Colonels left last season on a high note, but were not satisfied.
“This team won the district which hadn’t been done for Whitley in some time, but also went on to make some noise in the region tourney,” she said. “The region part is what this team was not satisfied with, they wanted more. They wanted that region title and that is what they were wanting to achieve this year. These girls knew to take it one day at a time and give it their all, but this group of girls had every opportunity to achieve everything they wanted this year. I think that is another thing that makes this all so hard for the seniors and the other girls.
“It’s gut-wrenching honestly,” she added. “I had two seniors that were preparing for college ball, while I had three others that this was it for them, the last time to play school ball. Then I have the younger girls who are chasing college scholarships and/or coming back from injuries that are needing and wanting to play and they can’t. As a coach, there are no words that can take the pain, sadness, or anger away that these athletes are feeling. Plus the dead period stipulation makes it to where we can’t even be with our players to talk to them face to face. So they are reading everything on social media and hearing everything on the news — a lot of them knew before I did. I just want to be able to honor my seniors and get them on that field one more time to play. I know that would mean so much to them.”
