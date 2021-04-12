Whitley County baseball turns in 3-2 effort during stay in Mustang Invitational

PADUCAH — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels closed out a five-game stay in the Mustang Invitational by defeating Carlisle County, 10-3, on Friday.
The Colonels (6-3) finished the invitational with a 3-2 mark while picking up wins over Lyon County, Caldwell County, and Carlisle County.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday at home against 50th District rival Corbin.
Friday’s Game
Whitley County 10, Carlisle County 3
After being shut out during their past two games, the Colonels scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Sam Harp led Whitley County at the plate with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Caden Petrey had two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Andrew Stack and Brayden Mahan each had a hit and two RBI apiece while Bryce Anderson and Luke Stanfill each finished with a hit and one RBI apiece.
The Colonels added two more runs in the second inning and put the finishing touches on their win with a run in the sixth inning.
Anderson, Stanfill, and Harp each pitched in the game combining to allow only four hits and one earned run.
Thursday’s Games
McCracken County 10, Whitley County 0
The Colonels’ struggles at the plate continued against state power McCracken County, who handed Whitley County a 10-0 loss Thursday night.
Jeremy Shope’s squad managed to finish with three hits (Mason Croley, Caden Petrey, and Bryce Anderson) while RJ Osborne took the loss on the mound, surrendering six runs on eight hits over two innings of work. He also finished with two strikeouts.
After a scoreless first inning, McCracken scored five runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and four runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Russell County 7, Whitley County 0
Whitley County dropped its first game in the Mustang Invitational after falling to Russell County, 7-0.
The Colonels were 2-0 in the invitational before falling to the Lakers.
Whitley County only had one hit (Matthew Wright) in the loss while Mason Croley took the loss on the mound, surrendering three hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters in four innings of work. Luke Stanfill pitched an inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs while Tyler Rose tossed an inning, one hit and one earned run while striking out two batters.
The game was scoreless u til the top of the fourth inning when Russell County scored four runs. The Lakers followed with two more runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh inning.
