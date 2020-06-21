WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County High School saw several of its student-athletes back on campus this week, as the KHSAA pandemic dead period was officially lifted on Monday.
Coaches and players were given the go-ahead to return to practices this week under some very specific guidelines and restrictions and Whitley County coaches wasted no time getting their players ready for what the “new normal” would look like for upcoming practices.
“One of the best thing that the KHSAA did was that they made their announcement that they were going to allow workouts to begin on June 15th but they did that in late May, so we had two weeks to get ready,” said Whitley County head football coach Jep Irwin. “We were able to have meetings with the players on campus before workouts started so that we could get them used to the idea of ‘you have to bring your own water bottle, you have to get your temperature taken, you can wear a mask if you’d like.’ So, we had a little bit of time to get used to that. If we had been doing this at the last minute, it would have been a little harder but those two weeks between the announcement and when workouts started helped. It was different and it was an adjustment but I think the timing of having those two weeks really helped us to get ready.”
Whitley County girls basketball head coach Sean Pigman said that the past few months have been difficult, as his players have had lots of questions about the future of their season and wondering when they could get back to practice.
“It’s kind of been hard because for a couple months, every time we’d communicate with them, all they wanted to know was when we were getting back in the gym and if we got to have summer basketball,” Pigman said. “It was a tough thing because they were asking questions that they’re used to their coach being able to give them answers to and you couldn’t give them any answers.”
Irwin said he was pleased with where his players were at when they returned to campus for the first time in three months this week, as many players had been trying to keep up with workouts throughout the dead period.
“I was pleased with where the players were and how they did,” he said. “We’re trying to break them back in slowly. We did not expect them to be in as good shape as they would have been if we’d been together until the end of school, which would have been somewhere around the 25th of May or so. We’re trying to work them back in slowly but the first week was a good week. There was definitely some soreness just because we’re doing a full body workout and they probably weren’t able to do that at their house.”
Whitley County head volleyball coach Neysa Countryman said her senior Lady Colonels had taken it upon themselves to begin a “quarantine competition” amongst the different grade levels with different workouts to keep in shape during the time off.
“It was pretty evident who didn’t necessarily do a lot of the workouts and who did but at the same time, I’m trying to be gracious with everybody because this wasn’t a normal off-season,” Countryman said of returning to practice this week. “Some of the girls certainly have a little more catching up to do than others but that’s what sets people apart, they’ll reap the consequences or benefits of having done one or the other.”
Pigman said that while practices this past week were certainly different from what he and his team are used to, it was good to see his players after such a long break. Normally by now, the Lady Colonels would have already played over 20 games of varsity summer ball and Pigman hates that his players missed out on those valuable minutes and experience this summer.
“In a word, it’s challenging,” Pigman said. “It’s very challenging because as a coach, we keep a mask on at all times and it’s different because each one of my staff have a group and we stay with that group. I’ve had a group of about six or eight kids and I’m with those kids doing a little bit of agility and footwork type stuff, some weightlifting and strength and conditioning stuff. But you can’t share a basketball, you can’t pass, so it’s really more like an individual type thing.
“Right now, for us, it’s more about just being together and even though we’re not all together, just seeing one another and being able to do that stuff. I think for some kids and for all of us, really, it’s maybe just a sense of hope that part of it is back.”
Countryman said that she and her coaching staff have been faced with those same challenges this week as the Lady Colonels have made their way back onto campus for practice.
“It’s honestly kind of a frustration,” she said. “It’s not the way we want it to look right now. We’re making it work but it’s unfortunate that we have to work them out in small groups and that means they’re staying in those small groups from now until something changes, so for at least four weeks, no more than 10 girls in a group and those 10 girls don’t get to interact with the other two groups. So, that’s a bit different and it’s a frustration for sure but we’re definitely making the most out of it right now.”
For the Colonel football team, Irwin agreed that while he understands the need for it, it’s been a challenge to work around the guidelines and restrictions that have been put in place.
“What we’re able to do right now is beneficial, it’s just different,” he said. “Not as much of an emphasis on football right now as there is on getting back in shape so that once we can do more football specific activities, we’ll be in better shape to do that.”
Irwin and his coaching staff have different stations spread out throughout campus to ensure social distancing and have players broken down into smaller groups and are focusing more on conditioning and weight lifting for the time being.
“Getting back to workouts and just seeing players, even though they’re in groups of 10 or fewer, has been great for the coaches to see the players and vice versa and for the players to return to campus and sort of have a return to normalcy,” Irwin said. “They’ve missed being around their teammates and they’ve missed working out, so it’s been good. It’s not full blown like it was last summer where we had 50 guys in the weight room at once or we’re all at practice but it is a start. We’re glad to get to do anything we can at this point.”
Countryman said her team has been focusing on conditioning, weightlifting and ball handling so far this past week while still implementing those restrictions and guidelines, which has also given her and her coaching staff a chance to work on some more fundamental skills than they would typically be focusing on.
“We were told that we are allowed to use a volleyball, one ball per person, and it’s kind of unique in that it’s giving us an opportunity to do a lot of basic fundamentals that we usually don’t skip over but we don’t like to spend a lot of time on, we really want to get into other things,” she said.
As everyone navigates through this “new normal,” coaches remain hopeful for the season ahead and what’s to come for the remainder of the summer break, as coaches and players wait for further guidance from the state and the KHSAA on how to move forward from here.
