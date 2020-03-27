WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin thinks the cancellation of spring football practices will have little impact on his team when it’s all said and done.
KHSAA announced the cancellation of spring football practice two weeks ago which is an important time for coaches to begin making any changes to the offense and defense, get acquainted with any new players and look for those players who will fill holes of graduating seniors.
“I think it’s going to affect everyone differently but I don’t think there’s really an advantage to be gained by anybody,” Irwin said. “I think it was the right thing to do, I think it was the right thing to cancel school, et cetera. I don’t think it will have that big of an effect on us — it’s just 10 practices out of a lot.”
Irwin admitted that if this cancellation had happened last year, in his first year as head coach, it would have made more of an impact but now that he feels like he knows most of his players well and has had a chance to establish his own coaching style, he doesn’t believe this cancellation will be detrimental to his team.
“Last year, it (spring practice) was really important for us because we had an entirely new staff for us to get the basics installed, learn the way we wanted to practice,” Irwin said. “I think every year is a little different. You hopefully have a lot of players playing spring sports whether it’s track or baseball or tennis or whatever, so we really encourage our players to do that. Last year, the emphasis was on getting to know everybody, getting to see everybody on the field rather than just in the weight room. This year, all of our quarterbacks are going to be playing baseball, so we knew we were going to be able to use our quarterbacks. A lot of our receivers play baseball or run track, too.”
Irwin said the plan for this year’s spring practices would have been to focus on the offensive and defensive linemen but that will have to wait until the Colonels are back on the field for practice, whenever that may be.
Until then, Irwin said he and his coaching staff have been encouraging their players to stay active and do in-home workouts to stay in shape.
“We’re doing more body weight exercises, encouraging our players to get out and run and be active, play basketball, then also do as much body weight exercising as we can,” he said. “We still should be able to maintain strength, obviously we won’t gain a lot of body mass because it won’t be lifting those heavy weights but staying active, staying mentally healthy, getting out and exercising, not sitting inside all day.”
In order to keep up with what their players are doing while school is out, Irwin and his coaching staff have been meeting with their players through Zoom meetings and encouraging players to hold each other accountable through social media.
“It was great to get to talk to everybody even though it was on a video screen, so we’re just trying to make the best out of the situation like everybody else,” Irwin said. “We have our coaches reaching out to the position groups and then we have them logging into social media to show your teammates that you’re working out. When you finish the workout, you can do a screen capture. The kids love to interact with social media, so we’re trying to use that the best that we can and checking in with the players a couple times a week, encouraging them to contact a teammate, maybe two of them can workout together.”
Irwin is hopeful that his players will be ready to go whenever they have been told they may get back out on the field.
“I think as long as we can start practice in late July or August, most of these kids have played football before, so if we can have 10 or 15 days to practice before our first scrimmage, I think we’d manage,” he said. “It may not be the quality of football you would have gotten but its affecting everybody equally. Most importantly, we want everyone to be following these guidelines so we can flatten this curve and get back to school sooner rather than later.”
