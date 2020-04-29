WILLIAMSBURG — Many prognosticators tagged the Whitley County Lady Colonels as the team to beat in the 13th Region entering the 2020 fastpitch season, and deservedly so.
But the season quickly came to an end before a game could be played due to the KHSAA canceling the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic which unfortunately signaled the end for seniors Sarah Zachery, Lindsey Shope, Baylee Wilson, Hannah Rains and Madison Smith as Lady Colonel softball players.
“You know, I know it’s tough on them but I can’t even truly grasp how hard it is on them,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “That’s the part I struggle with.
“This group of seniors bring a smile to my face, and tears to my eyes, thinking that this is it for them,” she added. “This is my first group I coached from freshman to seniors as a head coach and I think that is special. All of these girls have worked so hard and have helped pave the way for future Colonel softball players and the expectations set from their work ethic.“
Zachary, Shope, Wilson, Smith, and Rains were expected to contribute in their own way this season as Singleton noted each senior excelled in the classroom and took college classes.
"Sarah played centerfield for us and was working on catching some for us too this year,” Singleton said. “She is a great worker and a wonderful student-athlete. Lindsey has been a large part of Whitley’s success the past two years both on the mound and at the plate. She can locate the ball and has numerous pitches to keep batters off balance.
“Baylee is the type of player every coach wants on their team,” she added. “If she sets her mind to something, she will work until she gets it. If she wasn’t satisfied with her performance in a game you can count on her working on her own before the next game. Baylee has come a long way in her four years at Whitley and was a starter last year as well as a power hitter for us. This was Madison’s first season with us but she had the important role of comic relief and the player that always had a smile. Hannah has played third for Whitley County High School and has played it very well. She has a very smooth backhand that I will never forget. Not only did she help the team on defense she was also a power hitter at the plate that we liked to rely on. Hannah is also a hard worker and held herself to that higher standard when it came to performance in games.”
With the season canceled, Singleton said there are a lot of things she wants to let her seniors know.
“I love you all, and I’m so sorry it had to end like this. I wish there would have been a way to hold out longer before canceling,” she said. “However, it’s the hand we were dealt and you all have such bright futures ahead of you, do not let this slow you down or stop you from enjoying life and achieving your goals. In a sense, use this to learn we can never guess what tomorrow will bring and never take anything you do or love for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.