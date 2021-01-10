LOG MOUNTAIN — Thursday was a whirlwind of a day for Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals.
First, the Cardinals were scheduled to play a road game against Jackson County, but it was canceled, so Davis decided to schedule a practice instead.
But 30 minutes later, Davis and Bell County coach Brad Sizemore were able to get a game lined up, and the Cardinals managed to come away with a 56-42 road win over the Bobcats to improve to 2-0.
“This is just the way it’s going to be this season,” Davis said. “I told my guys they better get used to it because you never know if and when a game will get canceled.
“I told them to go out there and take advantage of every time we can play a game, and I thought they were able to do that tonight,” he added. “I told them to be prepared for anything and they were. To go from game mode, to practice mode and back to game mode — I’m proud of them.”
South Laurel was able to jump out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and never look back against a Bell County team that was led by Cameron Burnett’s 21-point scoring effort.
The Cardinals led 34-22 at halftime, and 39-32 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Bell County, 17-12, during the fourth quarter to wrap up the win.
“It’s a good road win,” Davis admitted. “We needed a game, and Bell needed a game. We went into this with no scouting report but we came out and played well. I’m really proud of them. I thought we played hard and played with a lot of energy. Bell County is a nice team and Brad does a great job with them. Once they get everybody back, they’re going to be really tough.”
Micah Anders led South Laurel with 16 points while Parker Payne added 13 points. Ashton Garland finished with seven points along with Cade Jones, who also fished out a seven-point effort.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back on the road Saturday against Louisville Trinity. The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. start.
