Time flies when you're having fun.
We are into the third week of June which means one day closer to the beginning (hopefully) of high school fall sports.
I have a lot of subjects to write about in the next coming weeks with most touching on my Fear 'Les' 13th Region 'Never Too Early' rankings for baseball and softball for 2021 along with an early look at the 13th Region football rankings and one final look at both the boys and girls 'very early' basketball rankings.
Yep, it's getting to that point of the year, and don't forget the official start of summer is June 20.
With that said, I received a lot of feedback on my recent rankings of decals/helmets of our local football teams that I'm gonna go one step further (and have been asked) to rank each respective Tri-County high school football team's uniform as well. So enough with my rambling, let's take a look at the rankings.
1. North Laurel
The Jaguars' road white uniforms are hands down the best in the Tri-County. They're such a clean look and I love the old-school stripes on each of the shoulders. The white uniform tops go right with the helmets and match the blue pants perfectly. The words 'North Laurel' are just right on the front of the jersey. They're not too big and they're block letters. I just wish they'd wear these for their home games, so local folks could get to see them more. You can't go wrong with these uniforms.
2. Knox Central
The Panthers' road uniforms look almost exactly like North Laurel's except for the different colors.
Like I said before, you can't go wrong with the college-style stripes on both sides of the shoulders, and I love the fact 'Knox Central' is written small on the front of the jersey with block letters. The navy color matches great with the white uniforms. Another top-notch uniform.
3. Whitley County
Any team that goes with jersey numbers on the top of each shoulder is top-notch in my book.
The Colonels' jerseys look just like some of the best college uniforms around. I love the black, white, red, white, and black stripe patterns on each shoulder and the colors are great. The white jersey looks good with the red pants that feature black, white, and black piping down the side.
4. Corbin
This is another team that has great uniforms. And when it comes down to it, I love the white jerseys paired with the gray pants. You can't go wrong with that setup. Match the uniform with the best helmets/decal in the state, and you've got one well-dressed team.
I like the Corbin "C" on each shoulder and I also like "Corbin" on the front of the uniform, but it would look even better a tad bit smaller while using block letters instead. The tradition-rich program also has "Redhounds" on the back of the jersey's nameplate area. The only thing I would change is the current font to a block font. I've been hearing some rumors Corbin might adorn old school uniforms down the road and if so, I'm hoping the jerseys have the college-type stripes on each shoulder along with red, white, and red piping down the pants.
5. South Laurel
The team with the best helmet/decal in the Tri-County comes in fifth, but to be honest, all seven uniforms that I'm talking about look great.
Out of all of the Cardinal uniforms I like, it's gotta be the red jersey tops and red pants.
This uniform looks great in a lot of ways. I love the block jersey numbers on each shoulder of the jersey, and I love the numbers outlined in gray along with the word "South Laurel" which is gray blocked letters. I just wish they'd use even more gray.
6. Lynn Camp
You can't go wrong with the Wildcats' orange jerseys and pants. The white "Wildcat" paw on the jerseys along with the white block numbers outlined in black, make this uniform set look awesome. What sets this uniform apart from the others is the black, white, and black piping down the leg of the pants. These uniforms look great with the black helmet and oversized Wildcat paw.
7. Williamsburg
In all honesty, all seven of these teams' uniforms have things that make them great. Williamsburg's white jersey tops combined with orange pants look great.
I love the word "Jackets" going down the leg of the orange pants and of course, by now, you know I'm a big fan of the stripes on each shoulder, and yes, the black, white, orange, white, and black stripes look great.
