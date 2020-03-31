WILLIAMSBURG -- Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket coach Josh Patrick expects big things out of his track and field team this season, but for now, he's holding out hope that his team will get to compete.
"COVID-19 has dramatically changed the landscape of spring sports this year but also what life looks like in general," he said. "Our greatest concern as always is the health and well-being of our athletes.
"In regards to track and field, we have adjusted to the inability to practice as a team by sending out workouts that can be done at home and on their own being mindful of all of the recommendations from our healthcare professionals," Patrick added. "We will be expectant and excited to resume track and field when we are permitted."
The Lady Yellow Jackets are winners of six region titles in a row and look to have a good chance to win No. 7.
"We have a talented region and each year we have to work very hard to be competitive as a team and individually," he said. "Our team goal is to win a seventh title and make some noise as a team at state as well. We love that our athletes desire to excel in their events but sacrifice to be successful as a team as well."
Williamsburg is led by a strong nucleus of seniors with Allison Caddell, Madison Chapman, Jenna Dople and Lillie Hall returning.
"We are excited to add seniors Zoie Williams and Brianna Kinder to the roster this year," Patrick said. "We have no major changes to our schedule this season. We are very fortunate to compete against great talent each meet we go to. We rely on that competition to prepare our athletes for the conference, region, and state, which is our primary focus each season."
With the abundance of talent he returns, Patrick believes his team will be competitive once again this season.
"We lost a phenomenal senior class last year but we believe in the next one up mentality," he said. "We are confident and expectant of someone else to step into any role left open from last season.
"We expect to always do our best to be competitive in the region and state as a team and individual performances," Patrick added. "We set lofty goals for our kids and have the highest expectations for them always because we know they are capable of great things. Last year, our girls won the team region title by a narrow margin against the eventual Class 'A' state Runner-up team in Somerset."
Patrick said for his team to be successful, he will look to seniors Lillie Hall and Madison Chapman.
"Lillie will look to defend her region title in pole vault and continue to be very competitive in the triple jump," he said. "Madison Chapman is our top returning thrower and looks to be very strong there once again. Junior Mikkah Siler is an accomplished high jumper and sprinter. You can expect to see Mikkah excel in various events for us this season.
"We will look to talented junior Nevaeh Warren to lead our distance events," Patrick added. "Juniors Ashley Chapman and Hailey Brown should contribute in the field events as well. Eighth-grade standouts Lylah Mattingly and Madison Peace will contribute tremendously in the 2020 season. Lylah is one of the top returning hurdlers in Class A. Coming off of a podium finish last year, we will look to Lylah to help lead us in points. We expect Madison to have a breakout season this year in the sprints."
Patrick said he is grateful to be able to coach, "such a wonderful group of young ladies," and is looking forward to a great season.
"We have a classy group of girls that work extremely hard to improve each day," he said. "I'm thankful for the wealth of track and field coaching experience our girls get from Coach Abbott, Coach Harris, Coach Hall, Coach Berta, Coach Perkins, Coach Fleenor, and Coach Jarboe. Our team would not have success without each of them sacrificing their time to better our girls."
