WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg finished the season with an 8-4 record while winning its sixth consecutive district crown.
The Yellow Jackets had hopes of winning a regional title this past Friday but those dreams were dashed after falling on the road to Pikeville.
Despite the loss to the Panthers, coach Jerry Herron was pleased with his players’ efforts this season, especially with what they had to endure with the passing of teammate Nick Rainwater.
“Our expectations every year are to be playing for a state title,” he said. “I am proud of this team. It was the most difficult season of my career. These boys had such a great work ethic and bonded this season.
“Our team changed so much this season,” he added. “Lost some good players to graduation and other unfortunate reasons. We ended up rebuilding the offensive line, receiving corp, and defensive backs. I like the progress we made on and off the field. These young men grew up so much this season and our character is improving daily.
“I love this game and coaching at Williamsburg,” he continued. “This game is fun. We don’t consider it work, so I’m always lost at the end of the season. We have been practicing every day since May. The worst part is losing my seniors. These guys are family, so it’s so sad to see them leave. We are so proud of this senior class and the men they are becoming.”
Williamsburg looks to continue to be strong next season with the bulk of its talent returning.
“We lose one full-time starter on offense and one player that started half the season,” Herron said. “We lose two full-time starters on defense and one part-time starter. We have a lot of starters and talent returning next season.
“We have work to do in the weight room and character development,” he added. “These boys are hungry and want to succeed. I feel the team we have returning next season has the makings of another special team. I want to thank everyone for all the support, prayers, and well wishes during this extremely emotional season. Jacket Pride, and Nick Strong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.