W'burg turns in semifinal appearance during 13th Region All 'A' Classic Volleyball Tournament

WILLIAMSBURG — Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team reached the semifinals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament before being eliminated by Lynn Camp, 2-1.
After dropping a 25-22 decision in the first set to the Lady Wildcats, Williamsburg (1-3) forced a third set with a 25-20 win. Lynn Camp captures the win by defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-22, in the third set.
Williamsburg was able to reach the semifinals by defeating Barbourville in first-round action, 2-0.
Absolutely. The girls played extremely hard. We are extremely proud of them.
“The girls played well,” Berta said. “They keep improving with every game. It didn’t turn out how we wanted, but we saw good things and we know what to expect from these teams later on in the season.
“As long as we have the drive, we will continue to get better as the season goes on,” he added. “To God be the glory.”
