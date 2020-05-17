WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County boys and girls track and field coach Zach Jacobs was just getting to know his seniors when he learned that the track season had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something that Jacobs admitted he is still having trouble coming to terms with.
“To be honest, I still can't believe that we don't have a track season,” he said. “The situation that we all are in as a team, community, country and as a world is still hard to believe. We will always keep them in mind at every practice and track meet. We will make them proud next year.”
With this being what would have been his first track season as the Colonels’ head coach, Jacobs said this group of seniors will always be special to him.
“I know what it is like to have a new coach your senior year; it's not always easy to transition to a new coach and new coaching styles,” he said. “This senior class on the track team were amazing. They showed up each practice with great attitudes and willingness to learn to get better. I believe this is a reflection on the former head coach Dave Lennon. He instilled in his track team the importance of positive attitudes and a hard work ethic.
“It was hard for all of us not to have a track season this year. We had high expectations to do great things this year as a track team. I felt especially bad for our seniors on our track team. They all worked very hard leading up to the track season. I know that they all understand the reasoning behind the cancelling of the track season, but it's still really hard for them not to compete in the sport that they love one last season at Whitley.”
On the girls team were seniors Lyndi Kate Lawson and Sierra Napier.
“Lyndi Kate is a strong athlete,” Jacobs said. “She has done a great job as a thrower for Whitley County. We were really looking forward to see her do great things during her senior year for us. I know Lyndi Kate had the potential to set new school records this year as a thrower.
“Sierra is an incredibly hard worker. You could always count on her to show up ready to work at practice. She was improving every day as a distance runner. We were really looking forward to seeing what she could do this season. She will be attending EKU in the fall, where we know she will be successful.”
The seniors on the boys team included Caleb Irwin and Ethan Ingram
“Caleb is an amazing young man who will be attending United States Military Academy West Point this coming fall,” Jacobs said. “He is a natural born leader. He is very smart and a hard worker, who is always willing to do whatever is asked of him. We had big hopes for him on our track team this year to be a good middle and long distance runner.
“Ethan is a great student, teammate and all around kind of person. He always has a positive attitude and always likes to make others around him happy and feel good about themselves. Ethan was going to be a sprinter for us this track season. Ethan will be really missed by all on the track team.”
Also on the boys team were Colt Asher and Benjamin Nichols.
“Colt is a very good athlete who will be playing football at the University of Pikeville this coming fall,” Jacobs said. “Colt was one of the leaders on the track team. He always trained with a purpose to get faster. He came to practice each day to be the best that he could be. We had big hopes for him as a sprinter. We wish him the best as he goes to the University of Pikeville.
“Ben was like having another coach on the team. He was always willing to help others on the team to reach their full potential. He is a very kind and respectful young man who is always giving 100 percent effort. We had high hopes for him this season, as he was our number one thrower. We felt like he was going to set some school records this track season.”
Jacobs said he and the Whitley County boys and girls track and field coaching staff wish all the seniors the best in their future endeavors and even had a special message for his senior Colonels.
“Use this situation that we're all in has a reminder to always give your best in everything that you do because tomorrow is never promised,” he said. “It can be taken away in a blink of an eye.”
