The Eric Swords era started off with a bang on Monday night, when the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets rolled past Ligon, 94-36, in the easy win.
Williamsburg had 11 different players who found the scoring column on Monday, led by Micah Steely with 30 points. Larry Bray scored 17 points, Drew Damron scored nine, and Chase Potter added seven to lead the Yellow Jackets. Steely also led the way with eight rebounds on the night, with Bray and Potter adding seven. Dalton Davenport led the team with 12 assists.
On a night in which the entire Lynn Camp varsity roster got to play, Swords said that he was happy to see his team take care of the little things in the win, but would like to see more energy on defense.
“I’m proud of the guys' effort to share the ball. In games like this it’s easy for guys to be selfish but we did a great job,” said Swords. “We still have to pick up our intensity and energy on the defensive end, but we are getting there. It was a good start to the season to get our nerves out.”
The Yellow Jackets stormed out to a 33-8 lead after the first quarter. Steely led the way with 15 points in the quarter and Clayton McFarland added six. Williamsburg continued to dominate in the second, and raced out to a 54-19 lead at the half.
Swords played most of his bench in the second half as his team cruised to the 94-36 win. Steely scored 12 points in the third quarter and Bray scored eight. Damron, Jordan Perkins, Ben Hale, Nick Baird, and Colton Hill all scored in the fourth.
Lynn Camp will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Barbourville. They will open the first round of the 13th Region All A Classic on Saturday, taking on Jackson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.