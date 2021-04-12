A walk-off double ended an exciting seven innings of baseball, as the Whitley County Colonels took a 9-8 win over the Corbin Redhounds on Monday night in the 50th District showdown.
Whitley County’s Matthew Wright sent a ball flying to center field to bring home Luke Stanfill for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday night. In a game that felt like the team with the last at-bat would get the win, Wright came through in the clutch.
Colonel Coach Jeremy Shope said picking up wins within the district is always tough, and he was happy to see his team get the first one of the year.
“It’s always good to get district wins. It was a good win against a good ball club,” said Shope. “We had some big plays offensively and defensively, but we also had mistakes that led to several runs. We’ve got a lot of improving to do.”
The game was filled with big plays from both sides.
Whitley County opened the night with three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 3-0 lead. After a scoreless second, Corbin added runs in each of the third and fourth innings to cut the lead to 3-2, before the Colonels tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 5-2.
The Redhounds put together their best inning of the night in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs. Cameron Combs got things going in the fifth, doubling to reach second. A sacrifice fly by Eric Poore at the next at-bat brought home Combs to cut the lead to 5-3. Poore went on to score on a wild pitch, and an error on a ground ball by the Colonels allowed Peyton Addison to score the tying run, at 5-5 in the top of the inning.
After Whitley County took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Corbin added two runs in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh to go ahead 8-6 with just three outs remaining for the Colonels.
Stanfill brought home the game-tying run in the bottom of the inning on a triple to left field that scored Mason Croley and Caden Petrey, and was later brought home by the game-winning double by Wright to give Whitley County the 9-8 win.
Stanfill and Petrey each led the Colonels with three hits on the night. Wright and Sam Harp each had two hits, while Croley had one. Stanfill drove in three runs, and Wright and Harp each drove in two.
Corbin was led by Combs at the plate with two hits. Poore, Addison, Jacob Baker, Jacob Gardener, Walker Landrum, and Mike Neal each had one hit.
Grant Zehr picked up the win for the Colonels, after Petrey pitched six tough innings. Zehr allowed one hit and one run, while striking out two in an inning’s work, while Petrey allowed eight hits and struck out eight.
Poore pitched five and one-third innings for the Redhounds, allowing seven hits and striking out 10. Jeremiah Gilbert finished the final one and one-third inning and took the loss for Corbin, allowing four hits and three runs.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot said it was a tough loss, but his team will move on and be ready for the next game against the Colonels on Tuesday.
“It was a tough way to lose in the end, but we made the mistakes early tonight to put ourselves in that situation,” said Philpot. “Hats off to Petrey and Whitley County. They played a great game.”
