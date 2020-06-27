LOUISVILLE — Local candidates for the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards will find out this Sunday whether or not they have been chosen for the prestigious awards.
In April, three South Laurel Cardinals were named as nominees for this year’s Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball award. Ally Collett and Amerah Steele were nominated for the Miss Kentucky Basketball award while Matthew Cromer was nominated for Mr. Kentucky Basketball.
The event was originally scheduled for April 5, but had to be postponed to adhere to CDC policies to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. After continued evaluation of the event, the decision was made to hold the ceremony virtually rather than holding an in-person awards ceremony.
On Sunday, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation (KLEF) will present their first-ever virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. where the winners of this year’s awards will be announced.
Last week, KLEF staff visited South Laurel High School to present candidates with gift bags and wooden plaques to commemorate their exceptional basketball careers at South Laurel.
Karen Hayse, the KLEF Coordinator over the Kentucky Kid’s Sight Program from Louisville, and Sue Collins, the Chairperson for the Kentucky Lions Council from Fairdale, visited London on June 8 to make the presentations to the three South Laurel Nominees.
Laurel Community Lions Club President Todd Strouse and Laurel Lions Sight Conservation Chairman and Kentucky Lions Council Associate for District Y, Doris Callebs, also attended the presentation.
“While we understand that this is the safest option for everyone, we are sad that we were not able to host our 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards as originally planned in April and although we had hoped to reschedule the event to be held in person on June 28th, unfortunately this will not be possible,” said KLEF Executive Director Lindy Lamkin. “Although our virtual Awards Ceremony is going to look a bit different this year, the meaning of the moment remains the same. This event is intended to recognize each of our candidates and award winners and their accomplishments on and off the basketball court over their careers.”
For more information and a ceremony update, visit mrandmisskybasketball.com or www.kylionseye.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.