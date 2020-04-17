UPIKE’s Karr named USA Archery’s Female Barebow All-Around Archer of the Year

PIKEVILLE — UPIKE archery had the best season of its still short history this year, and one of the program's stars earned national recognition for her work.
Junior Katie Karr was named USA Archery's Female Barebow All-Around Archer of the Year for the 2020 season. It is the first time a UPIKE archer has won an All-Around Archer of the Year award.
USA Archery's Collegiate All-Around Archer of the Year Award will recognize outstanding collegiate archers based on placement across the 3D and Indoor seasons due to the year being cut short by COVID-19.
Karr broke the national record for a barebow round during the indoor season, winning the regional competition in her discipline by 113 points. She went on to win two gold medals at the MSC indoor championships and finished second at Indoor Nationals.
The Corbin native also won a 3D national gold medal in the mixed barebow event and two bronze medals in individual barebow and women's barebow team.
