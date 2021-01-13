University of Kentucky Basketball trivia contest announced 

Sports trivia lovers will be put to the test starting January 15 with an online University of Kentucky Basketball trivia contest. Produced by the University Press of Kentucky and online store The Uncommonwealth of Kentucky, the 25-question trivia quiz will award the top three scorers with copies of the new release Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball by James Duane Bolin and $25 gift certificates for swag from The Uncommonwealth.
Everything and everyone from the beginning to Coach Cal
The game covers the entire history of UK basketball and includes questions about coaches, uniforms, draft picks, legendary games, and a couple of head-scratchers sure to bring even the truest of true blue fans to their knees.
“Whether you grew up a fan of Rupp’s Runts or fell in love with the ‘Cats when Wall and Cousins came to town, we guarantee a fun, but challenging match,” said Gary Guthrie, Uncommonwealth of Kentucky’s co-owner and a trivia writer whose questions have appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. “Still, even the fan who thinks they know it all about UK basketball would be smart to do a little homework for some of the questions we have in store.”
Free to play at anytime
There’s no charge to participate and the game can be played any time on a smartphone, tablet, or computer between January 15 and January 24. However, the game is limited to 100 participants. To guarantee a slot, all that’s necessary is signing up at TheUncommonwealthofKentucky.com. First come, first served. Each contestant will receive a “Born Blue. Die Blue” sticker from The Uncommonwealth and 20% off the purchase of Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball. (Note: Use code “FBBTR” to receive the discount upon checkout at kentuckypress.com. Discounts cannot be combined with any other promotions. Offer valid for print title only.)
