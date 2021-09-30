LONDON — The time is now for Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars.
The Jaguars battled inexperience and youthfulness last season but have looked like a different team this season with a year under their belt.
Their record stands at 5-0 after blowing out crosstown rival South Laurel last week 61-8, and now, comes a big test Friday against district foe Southwestern.
“It’s always great to start the district playoff with a win,” Larkey said. “It gives you a confidence boost and puts the other team behind you and gives you a better shot at the playoffs. Our kids' demeanor is great, they have a lot of confidence right now. This is a very important game for our kids, especially since it’s a district game. Getting a win on the road would be huge, especially since it’s a district game.”
The Warriors enter Friday’s contest with a 4-1 record. They’ve defeated Madison Southern (55-14), West Jessamine (55-25), Simon Kenton (62-32), and Lincoln County (35-14). Their lone loss was a 22-21 decision to Class 3A power Mercer County.
“We are right now halfway and 5-0,” Larkey said of his Jaguars. “Ugly wins are better than pretty losses. We still have a lot to clean up and work on before we can take that next step.
“Southwestern went to the semifinals last year and almost beat Fredrick Douglas to get to the state championship,” he added. “They have all those kids back and most of them are fifth-year Seniors as they held back. So we have a lot of 15 and 16-year olds playing against their 19-year olds, and some close to being 20-years old. That is a huge difference. Plus, they have added other kids to the roster to help them even more.
“Southwestern is probably the best team we have played so far and they are the favorite to win the district,” he continued. “We have to play our best game mistake-free to even have a chance. That’s how good they are.”
Southwestern has three quarterbacks they’ve used at different times this season: Collin Burton, Ryan Anderson, and Mason Hibbard.
Burton has completed 19-of-26 pass attempts for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson has completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 208 yards and three touchdowns while Hibbard has completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 68 yards.
The Warriors are also deep at the tailback position with five players tallying at least 197 yards.
Tanner Wright leads the way with 551 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while Griddion Brainard has 435 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Christian Walden has rushed for 294 yards and three scores while has 225 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Connor Crisp has rallied 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Kaden Hewitt is the Warriors’ main receiving threat. He’s caught 13 passes for 173 yards. Twelve other players have caught at least one pass while six players have been on the receiving end of a touchdown pass.
Southwestern’s defense has totaled 17 sacks with Maddox Mink (5), Ezra Major (4), Brainard (3), and Cody Harmon (1) accounting for 13 of them.
“My biggest concern is how physical Southwestern is,” Larkey said. “They have some big, fast, and old kids. They come right at you.
“Our kids know how good Southwestern is and they won’t back down,” he added. “We have to do better on special teams and work on running the clock to keep them off the field.”
