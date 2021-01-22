1. North Laurel (5-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Sophomore Reed Sheppard continues to shine, scoring 47 points and pulling down 12 rebounds against Cov. Cath while adding 37 points against Jackson County. Sheppard only took 11 shots against Estill County but recorded 14 points and 16 assists against Estill County.
Sophomore Ryan Davidson scored 18 points against Cov. Cath while adding 25 points against Estill County. Clay Sizemore added 16 points against Cov. Cath and also hit two key 3s to secure the win. Brody Brock hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points against Estill County.
2. Harlan County (6-0, 2-0)
The Black Bears continue to roll. They picked up a huge 31-point district win over Bell County with Daniel Carmical scoring 23 points while freshman Trent Noah followed with 20 points and Tyler Cole recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 boards.
Noah and Maddux Huff each scored 16 apiece against Lafayette while Cole finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
3. Knox Central (2-0, 0-0)
The Panthers have been off due to COVID-19 protocols. They are expected to play Wayne County on the road Saturday, Jan. 23.
4. Clay County (3-0, 2-0)
Clay County came up with two big wins as senior Connor Robinson scored 46 points against Leslie County while Connor Farmer added 13 points. Both Robinson and Raven Abner scores 29 apiece against Corbin with Abner knocking down eight 3-pointers. Farmer added 11 points in the win while Cole Garrison added 10 points.
5. South Laurel (5-1, 2-0)
Many expected Jeff Davis’ Cardinals to be in rebuild mode, but South Laurel has surprised so far this season. Davis’ squad continues to roll on Tuesday by dominating Corbin at home in a 50th District matchup, winning, 83-64.
The Cardinals received a big win last week on the road against Trinity and beat Madison Southern this week behind Rhys England’s 18 points and Parker Payne’s 17 points. South Laurel came up short against Madison Central But still hung tough in the loss.
6. Corbin (1-2, 1-2)
Corbin held on to beat Bell County in an overtime thriller on Log Mountain with transfer Hayden Llewellyn scoring 30 points in the win while Carter Stewart followed with 27 points. Llewellyn continued to shine against Clay County, scoring 35 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Brody Wells hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points while Carter Stewart added 11 points.
The Redhounds struggled on Tuesday, losing a key 50th District matchup to South Laurel, 83-64.
7. Harlan (3-0, 2-0)
The Green Dragons advanced to the Finals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament but wasn’t able to play Barbourville due to COVID-19 protocols.
Against Lynn Camp, Harlan’s Jordan Akal scored 27 points while Kaleb McLendin added 14 points. Jaedyn Gist followed with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
8. Pineville (2-1, 1-1)
The Mountain Lions were able to get back on track after a loss to Harlan by defeating Whitley County at home. Keean Fuson scored 23 points against the Colonels while Sean Phipps added 13 points.
9. Whitley County (3-1, 2–1)
The Colonels were able to get one game in before finding out they would have to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.
Against Pineville, Whitley County strugglers to get on track with Jamie Fuson’s 16-point scoring effort leading the way.
10. Lynn Camp (2-2, 0-2)
Rodney Clark’s Lynn Camp Wildcats got a solid road win Tuesday by knocking off Southwestern, 86-81. Micah Engle came up huge, scoring a career-high 43 points.
The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to Harlan during semifinal action play of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
Gavin Allen and Engle each scored 18 points apiece while Allen also finished with nine rebounds. Spencer Gilbert followed with a 12-point scoring effort.
