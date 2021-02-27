Unbeaten Jags remain ranked No. 1 in latest Fear 'Les' 13th Region Rankings

1. North Laurel (17-0 overall, 7-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars remain unbeaten but did have a tough time with Somerset on Saturday before pulling out a 75-69 win. They followed up with a 90-69 win over Madison Central as Reed Sheppard scores 43 points.
Sheppard and Ryan Davidson each continue to play well. Sheppard had 41 points against the Briar Jumpers while Davidson finished with 19. Davidson led the way with 24 points during North Laurel’s 87-46 win over Whitley County while Sheppard has 19 points and 11 assists. Clay Sizemore finished with 19 points, too.
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated was in attendance during the Whitley County game, doing a feature on Sheppard.
2. Knox Central (10-3, 6-1)
The Panthers have responded with four straight wins (Clay County, Lynn Camp, Barbourville, and Whitley County) since their loss to Corbin a few weeks ago.
Knox Central senior Jevonte Turner recorded his 1,000th career point this past week and continues to lead the Panthers in scoring with a 24.3 scoring average. He also leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game.
3. South Laurel (11-5, 9-3)
Jeff Davis’ Cardinals continue to play well. This very well could be Davis’ best coaching job. His Cardinals were allowing only a 13th Region-best 49.1 points per game going into Tuesday’s matchup with top-ranked Lexington Catholic.
South Laurel has won five of its last eight games with the two losses coming against No. 2 ranked North Laurel, and No. 1 ranked Lexington Catholic.
4. Harlan County (14-4, 4-3)
The Black Bears were able to snap a three-game losing skid by recording an 83-49 win over Buckhorn on Saturday. Tyler Cole led the way with 24 points while Trent Noah finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
5. Corbin (8-6, 8-4)
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds are winners of five straight and look to be peaking at the right time.
Corbin beat both Clay County and Lynn Camp this past week with Hayden Llewellyn continuing to shine. He leads Corbin with a 23.8 scoring average while Dakota Patterson is coming on strong. He’s averaged a double-double this past week.
6. Bell County (10-9, 5-6)
The Bobcats are winners of five of their six games which included an impressive 56-54 win over Clay County on Monday.
Cameron Burnett leads Bell County with a 16.9 scoring average and 7.6 rebounding average.
7. Clay County (9-5, 6-4)
The Tigers were able to snap a three-game losing skid by upending Harlan, 75-70, at home on Saturday, but followed that up with a surprising 56-54 loss to Bell County. They’ve now lost four of their last five games.
Senior Connor Robinson leads the team with a 27.4 scoring average and a 7.9 rebounding average while Connor Farmer is averaging 16.1 points per game and Raven Abner is averaging 14.1 points per game.
8. Harlan (10-4, 8-2)
The Green Dragons saw their three-game win streak get snapped on Saturday after falling on the road to Clay County, 75-70.
Jordan Akal is averaging 26.6 points per game while Jaedyn Gist continues to average a double-double (14.0, 11.6).
9. Barbourville (7-9, 5-6)
The Tigers are 1-6 during their past seven games but coach Cody Messer continues to do a fantastic job with his team. Barbourville hung tough before losing to Knox Central, 79-69, on Saturday.
Matthew Gray (22.2) scored his 100th point this past week.
10. Lynn Camp (8-7, 5-5)
The Wildcats had a chance to move up in the rankings this week but losses to Knox Central, Corbin, and Somerset Christian dropped them to the No. 9 spot. They did manage to recover and record a win over Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Junior Micah Engle continues to play well. He leads the team with a 21.9 scoring average while Gavin Allen is averaging 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.