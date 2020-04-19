CORBIN — Corbin native Chase Estep was having a breakthrough freshman campaign playing baseball for the University of Kentucky’s baseball team before seeing COVID-19 put a quick end to his hot start.
Estep prepared for his first season as a Wildcat last summer staying with a host family in Cincinnati while playing for the Midland Redskins.
That experience combined with his work ethic had him ready for the season to begin as he became the third Estep to play for Kentucky, joining his father Chad, who was an outfielder for the Wildcats in 1992 and 1993, and his uncle Chris, who led Kentucky with 13 home runs in 1988.
“The first game at home was really when it hit me,” Estep said. “We opened up at TCU and I hadn’t gotten the chance to play yet. But our first game at home, it set in on what I was doing and how awesome it was to be the third Estep to play at Kentucky — seeing the uniform with Kentucky on the front and Estep on the back.
“The adjustments were all to be quicker and more efficient,” he added. “We have less time to react with harder pitching and harder exit velocity on ground balls. The game is so much faster, so learning the speed of the game was another major adjustment.”
Estep’s first hit came on February 22 against Appalachian State. That’s when things began to heat up for the former Corbin Redhound star.
“I was lucky enough to work myself into the lineup and get some playing time,” Estep said. “It was one of the coolest experiences that I have had.”
Once Estep began to settle in, he started raking in impressive offensive numbers at the plate.
He was able to connect on his first collegiate home run on February 25 against Tennessee Tech.
"The homer was a dream come true,” Estep admitted. “As a kid, I would dream of hitting homers on Kentucky’s field. To make contact and realize it was going out was such a surreal moment. I thank the Lord for giving me such a rare opportunity.
"To be contributing at Kentucky so early in my career, I can only thank the good Lord for creating so many opportunities for me,” he added. “I was nervous but also excited to play and show what a kid from little Corbin could do.”
Estep collected his first multi-RBI game on March 4 against Murray State before recording his first multi-hit game against Oakland four days later.
Estep appeared in 12 games with 10 starts while batting .324 with nine runs, a double, a home run and eight RBI.
He was looking to add to those numbers before seeing COVID-19 eventually put an end to the 2020 college baseball season.
"Obviously, we had thought it was the flu,” Estep said. “So it caught us off guard right before we started to realize all the major sporting events being canceled, and then we knew. We couldn’t believe what was going on. It happened so fast.
"It did open my eyes,” he added. “I miss it daily. I miss the team and how much time we spent together. The whole experience was full of memories before it was canceled.”
Estep said he keeps himself busy and in shape by working out since the stoppage of his freshman season.
"I hit and work out every day by myself to prepare to return to Kentucky. (I field) ground balls, run to condition, and do whatever I need to, to stay in shape,” he said.
"I just want to thank the good Lord above for giving me the ability to play at such a high level,” Estep added. “I thank my family for being so supportive, and also my Corbin Redhound family. So many people have reached out and it has made a positive impact for me.”
