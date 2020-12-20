UK offensive line coach Wolford plans to build on Schlarman's legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The final piece of Kentucky’s revamped coaching staff was completed Thursday.
The Wildcats added Eric Wolford as offensive line coach, completing coach Mark Stoops’ staff for the 2021 season. Wolford spent last season as an offensive line coach at South Carolina and Stoops said he will build on the late John Schlarman’s legacy. Schlarman passed away in November following a two-year battle against cancer.
“I’ve known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role and we found the best candidate." Stoops said. "I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He’s intense, he’s detailed, but he also has the unique ability to connect with people.”
Wolford is anxious to join Kentucky’s coaching staff following a stint at South Carolina. He began his tenure under Will Muschamp and concluded the season under interim coach Mike Bobo.
““I’ve known Mark Stoops a long time and I’ve been very impressed with how he’s built his program,” he said. “I’ve had a front row seat, playing against Kentucky the last four years, and Kentucky is blue collar. They are tough, they have pride, they have attitude, and they have discipline.
"His strength coaches, Mark Hill and Corey Edmond, have done a great job in developing players and in recruiting, his staff has done a wonderful job of going out and finding players who can play in the SEC and at a high level.”
He’s also looking forward to working with Kentucky’s offensive line, known as the “Big Blue Wall,” and plans to honor Schlarman’s legacy.
“I want to continue the legacy of John Schlarman. He was a wonderful man and watching film and seeing how his line played, it’s not hard to see what a great offensive line coach he was. We are always going to remember Coach Schlarman in our room. Always."
In addition to South Carolina, Wolford also has coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (offensive line) and spent five seasons as head coach at Youngstown State. He served two coaching stints at South Carolina and also coached at Illinois and Arizona.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.