SOMERSET — Tri-County teams were well represented during Saturday’s Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic.

On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed sixth with 48 points while Corbin (7th, 36 points), North Laurel (8th, 35 points), and Williamsburg (14th, 18 points) followed.

The Lady Cardinals had two first-place finishes (Phoebe McCowan, 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run) while Williamsburg’s Lylah Mattingly placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdle.

On the boys’ side, Corbin’s 74 points were good enough for a fourth-place finish while North Laurel followed in fifth place with 66.50 points. South Laurel turned in an 11th place effort with 25 points.

The Redhounds had three first-place finishes (Sean Simons, 800 Meter Run; and the 4x100 Meter and 4x800 Meter Relay teams) while North Laurel’s Luke Robinson placed first in the Discus.

A list of all of the boys and girls student-athletes that scored points (had to finish in the top eight of an event) is below.

Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic

Girls Team Results

1. Pulaski County 91, 1. Somerset 91, 3. Bourbon County 74, 4. Rockcastle County 64, 5. Mercer County 56.50, 6. South Laurel 48, 7. Corbin 36, 8. North Laurel 35, 9. Bluegrass United Home School 33, 10. Garrard County 28, 11. Madison Southern 26, 12. Southwestern 25, 13. Lincoln County 18.50, 14. Williamsburg 18, 15. East Jessamine 16, 15. Boyle County 16, 17. Madison Central 15, 18. McCreary Central 3, 19. Somerset Christian School 1, 19. Adair County 1.

Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic

Girls Team Individual Results

Corbin

3200 METER RUN

13:44.09 Sophy Jones 6th

300 METER HURDLES

54.37 Lauren Steely 7th

54.41 Olivia M. Jones 8th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.16 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.09 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:38.12 Relay Team 7th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:41.53 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

4-10 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd

LONG JUMP

15-4 Maddie Jo Russell 5th

North Laurel

800 METER RUN

2:36.81 Taylor Allen 9th

1600 METER RUN

5:22.95 Olivia Rudder 4th

3200 METER RUN

12:02.66 Olivia Rudder 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

19.25 Kennedy Sizemore 7th

300 METER HURDLES

51.99 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:33.58 Relay Team 3rd

SHOT PUT

27-11 Mea Anderson 5th

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

1:03.14 Gracie Hoskins 6th

800 METER RUN

2:12.23 Phoebe McCowan 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:59.06 Phoebe McCowan 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.94 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:13.17 Relay Team 3rd

DISCUS

99-7 Grace Leis 2nd

SHOT PUT

30-5 Grace Leis 4th

Williamsburg

1600 METER RUN

5:39.10 Nevaeh Warren 7th

100 METER HURDLES

17.61 Lylah Mattingly 1st

POLE VAULT

6-6 Sabrina Lewis 5th

DISCUS

74-7 Sabrina Lewis 8th

SHOT PUT

26-5 Sabrina Lewis 9th

Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic

Boys Team Results

1. Mercer County 110, 2. Madison Central 93, 3. Madison Southern 83, 4. Corbin 74, 5. North Laurel 66.50, 6. Boyle County 62.50, 7. Somerset 38.50, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Garrard County 26.50, 10. Pulaski County 26, 11. South Laurel 25, 12. Bell County 19, 13. Danville 14, 14. Russell County 13, 15. Bourbon County 11, 16. East Jessamine 7, 17. Adair County 1, 17. Cumberland County 1.

Boys Team Individual Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.58 Evan McCrickard 3rd

400 METER DASH

54.19 Connor Messer 8th

800 METER RUN

2:02.58 Sean Simons 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:43.86 Austin Terrell 7th

3200 METER RUN

10:28.53 Austin Terrell 3rd

10:36.36 Sean Simons 4th

110 METER HURDLES

17.76 Alex Miller 6th

18.56 Logan Wagers 8th

300 METER HURDLES

43.74 Logan Wagers 4th

44.33 Alex Miller 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

45.25 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:35.01 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:24.63 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-4 Gavin Acosta 8th

TRIPLE JUMP

40-2.5 Brady Lanham 3rd

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

23.01 Grant Woods 2nd

400 METER DASH

51.97 Grant Woods 4th

52.10 Gamarious Isby 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:35.09 Justin Sparkman 3rd

3200 METER RUN

11:20.29 Cole Osborne 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.36 Relay Team 8th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:34.81 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:34.46 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:39.87 Relay Team 2nd

LONG JUMP

19-5 Alex Garcia 6th

TRIPLE JUMP

39-10 Alex Garcia 4th

POLE VAULT

10-0 Aspen Sizemore 8th

DISCUS

144-3 Luke Robinson 1st

SHOT PUT

41-7 Luke Robinson 7th

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.26 Will McCowan 6th

800 METER RUN

2:09.73 Jacob Tapscott 8th

1600 METER RUN

4:30.83 Will Stanko 2nd

3200 METER RUN

10:25.23 Will Stanko 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:51.16 Relay Team 6th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:04.68 Relay Team 7th

TRIPLE JUMP

32-8.25 Cody Blevins 16th

Williamsburg (Didn’t have any top-eight finishes)

