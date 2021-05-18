SOMERSET — Tri-County teams were well represented during Saturday’s Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed sixth with 48 points while Corbin (7th, 36 points), North Laurel (8th, 35 points), and Williamsburg (14th, 18 points) followed.
The Lady Cardinals had two first-place finishes (Phoebe McCowan, 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run) while Williamsburg’s Lylah Mattingly placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdle.
On the boys’ side, Corbin’s 74 points were good enough for a fourth-place finish while North Laurel followed in fifth place with 66.50 points. South Laurel turned in an 11th place effort with 25 points.
The Redhounds had three first-place finishes (Sean Simons, 800 Meter Run; and the 4x100 Meter and 4x800 Meter Relay teams) while North Laurel’s Luke Robinson placed first in the Discus.
A list of all of the boys and girls student-athletes that scored points (had to finish in the top eight of an event) is below.
Girls Team Results
1. Pulaski County 91, 1. Somerset 91, 3. Bourbon County 74, 4. Rockcastle County 64, 5. Mercer County 56.50, 6. South Laurel 48, 7. Corbin 36, 8. North Laurel 35, 9. Bluegrass United Home School 33, 10. Garrard County 28, 11. Madison Southern 26, 12. Southwestern 25, 13. Lincoln County 18.50, 14. Williamsburg 18, 15. East Jessamine 16, 15. Boyle County 16, 17. Madison Central 15, 18. McCreary Central 3, 19. Somerset Christian School 1, 19. Adair County 1.
Girls Team Individual Results
Corbin
3200 METER RUN
13:44.09 Sophy Jones 6th
300 METER HURDLES
54.37 Lauren Steely 7th
54.41 Olivia M. Jones 8th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.16 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:56.09 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.12 Relay Team 7th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:41.53 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
4-10 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd
LONG JUMP
15-4 Maddie Jo Russell 5th
North Laurel
800 METER RUN
2:36.81 Taylor Allen 9th
1600 METER RUN
5:22.95 Olivia Rudder 4th
3200 METER RUN
12:02.66 Olivia Rudder 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
19.25 Kennedy Sizemore 7th
300 METER HURDLES
51.99 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:33.58 Relay Team 3rd
SHOT PUT
27-11 Mea Anderson 5th
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
1:03.14 Gracie Hoskins 6th
800 METER RUN
2:12.23 Phoebe McCowan 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:59.06 Phoebe McCowan 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.94 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:13.17 Relay Team 3rd
DISCUS
99-7 Grace Leis 2nd
SHOT PUT
30-5 Grace Leis 4th
Williamsburg
1600 METER RUN
5:39.10 Nevaeh Warren 7th
100 METER HURDLES
17.61 Lylah Mattingly 1st
POLE VAULT
6-6 Sabrina Lewis 5th
DISCUS
74-7 Sabrina Lewis 8th
SHOT PUT
26-5 Sabrina Lewis 9th
Boys Team Results
1. Mercer County 110, 2. Madison Central 93, 3. Madison Southern 83, 4. Corbin 74, 5. North Laurel 66.50, 6. Boyle County 62.50, 7. Somerset 38.50, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Garrard County 26.50, 10. Pulaski County 26, 11. South Laurel 25, 12. Bell County 19, 13. Danville 14, 14. Russell County 13, 15. Bourbon County 11, 16. East Jessamine 7, 17. Adair County 1, 17. Cumberland County 1.
Boys Team Individual Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.58 Evan McCrickard 3rd
400 METER DASH
54.19 Connor Messer 8th
800 METER RUN
2:02.58 Sean Simons 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:43.86 Austin Terrell 7th
3200 METER RUN
10:28.53 Austin Terrell 3rd
10:36.36 Sean Simons 4th
110 METER HURDLES
17.76 Alex Miller 6th
18.56 Logan Wagers 8th
300 METER HURDLES
43.74 Logan Wagers 4th
44.33 Alex Miller 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
45.25 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:35.01 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:24.63 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Gavin Acosta 8th
TRIPLE JUMP
40-2.5 Brady Lanham 3rd
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
23.01 Grant Woods 2nd
400 METER DASH
51.97 Grant Woods 4th
52.10 Gamarious Isby 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:35.09 Justin Sparkman 3rd
3200 METER RUN
11:20.29 Cole Osborne 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.36 Relay Team 8th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:34.81 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:34.46 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:39.87 Relay Team 2nd
LONG JUMP
19-5 Alex Garcia 6th
TRIPLE JUMP
39-10 Alex Garcia 4th
POLE VAULT
10-0 Aspen Sizemore 8th
DISCUS
144-3 Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
41-7 Luke Robinson 7th
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.26 Will McCowan 6th
800 METER RUN
2:09.73 Jacob Tapscott 8th
1600 METER RUN
4:30.83 Will Stanko 2nd
3200 METER RUN
10:25.23 Will Stanko 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:51.16 Relay Team 6th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:04.68 Relay Team 7th
TRIPLE JUMP
32-8.25 Cody Blevins 16th
Williamsburg (Didn’t have any top-eight finishes)
