LONDON — After an injury ended Jacob Robinson’s senior football season early, he was looking forward to getting himself back out there to finish out the track and field season but with spring sports canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t that chance.
After the injury, Robinson quickly went into physical therapy where he worked for seven weeks to get himself ready for the track and field season.
“I continued to lift to keep myself in shape and did standing throws to continue throwing after my football season,” he said. “I was scared to spin again because I did not want to injure myself further and slowly worked my way back into spinning throws.”
Robinson and North Laurel track and field coach Rachel Gaynor had some high hopes for Robinson’s senior season after his impressive junior season.
Last season, Robinson broke the 1999 discus school record with a throw of 140’5” at a meet earlier in the season and then later broke his own record, throwing 151’1” in the regional meet. He also took fifth place in the KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field Meet’s boys’ discus event last year.
Robinson had a goal of breaking his own record once again and throwing 175’ in discus while he also had a goal of throwing 50’ in shot put this season, with his biggest goal being taking first place in the state meet in discus.
“I feel like I mainly just missed the whole experience of my senior season especially after getting half of my football season taken away when I was injured, so it was a hard hit when my track season was taken as well,” he said.
Robinson said that learning his senior season had been canceled and he wouldn’t get another shot at a state title was difficult but he instead focused his energy on his upcoming college career at Western Kentucky University.
“It was difficult but I was looking more at my future instead of focusing on high school and am looking forward to throwing at WKU,” he said.
Robinson will be continuing his education and track and field career at WKU where he said he fell in love with the campus, the environment of the school and the city of Bowling Green.
“I feel like their track team is a good fit for me and their track and field program is great,” he said.
While at WKU, Robinson plans to work towards a two-year degree in business while he works towards his main goal of becoming a state police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.