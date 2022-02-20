All records and stats are current as of 2-13-2022
PINEVILLE — Tony Patterson’s Knox Central Panthers are looking to win their seventh straight district championship.
The last time the Panthers didn’t win the 51st District title was way back in 2015 when former Barbourville coach Dinky Phipps led the Tigers to a district crown.
First-year coach Chris Taylor’s Barbourville Tigers will attempt to end the Panthers winning ways but that’s if they can get past No. 3 seed Lynn Camp. Pineville comes in as the No. 4 seed.
No. 1 Knox Central
The three-time defending 13th Region champion is looking to make history and win its fourth straight 13th Region crown along with its seventh straight 51st District championship.
Coach Tony Patterson’s squad continued to excel in the court, garnering big wins over Shelby Valley, Breathitt County, Bell County, Frederick Douglas, Lawrence County, Corbin, Tates Creek, Lynn Camp, Harlan and Barbourville.
The Panthers possess a loaded roster that begins with senior Jevonte Turner (18.5, 8.0), who is not only of the best players in the region but state as well. Last year’s 13th Region Tournament MVP, Gavin Chadwell, has turned in another solid season, scoring 13.7 points per game while leading the team with an 8.9 rebounding average.
Isaac Mills (15.7, 8.4) gives Knox Central another solid scoring and rebounding option while Blake Ledford (6.7), Abe Brock (6.5), and KT Turner (6.9) give Patterson solid scoring and defensive options as well. Landon Mills (2.8), Bryce Imel (2.4), and Marc Warren (2.1), have each given Patterson solid minutes when called upon.
No. 2 Barbourville
Coach Chris Taylor has to be in the running for Coach of the Year honors in the 13th Region. He’s guided his Tigers to a 16-6 mark when many didn’t think they would win 10 games before the season tipped-off.
Barbourville posted a 2-1 mark against district opponents while picking up wins over teams such as a Somerset Christian School, Louisville Collegiate, Williamsburg, Middlesboro (twice), Whitley County (twice), Lynn Camp and Pineville.
The Tigers have accomplished the success they’ve had due to playing together as a team.
Four players are averaging doubles figures in scoring — Matthew Warren (14.3), Ty Clark (10.9), Jordan Collins (10.6), and Travis Scott (10.5).
Tanner Smith (4.9), Ethan Smith (3.9), Jacob Lundy (2.9), and Bryce Messer (2.0) have also seen playing time this season.
No. 3 Lynn Camp
The Wildcats have had some ups and downs but it looks as if coach Rodney Clarke has his team peaking at the right time.
Lynn Camp is now 18-8 while winning seven of its last eight games entering the last week of regular season play.
The Wildcats have wins over Somerset Christian School, Paris (twice), Whitley County (twice), Jackson County, Williamsburg (twice), and Pineville.
Lynn Camp possesses two of the best players in the region in Micah Engle and Gavin Allen.
Engle is one of the top scorers in the region and state, leading the Wildcats with 25.0 scoring average he’s also averaging 6.5 boards per game. Allen continues to be a threat on both ends of the court. He’s the best shot blocker in the region while averaging 12.6 points and team-best 9.6 rebounds per game.
Duane Sparks (11.0, 7.0) provides solid offense and defense for Lynn Camp while Maison Prater (9.5) is another scoring threat, who can knock down the outside shot (leads the team with a 38 percent shooting average from 3-point range).
Nick Sanders (3.4), Landon White (2.3) and Ashton Walters (0.8) also provide solid minutes for the Wildcats.
No. 4 Pineville
The Mountain Lions (12-15) may be the four seed but they’ve turned in a solid season under coach Brad Levy.
Pineville has wins over Clay County, Model, Oneida Baptist, Menifee County, Owsley County, and Middlesboro while posting an 0-4 mark against district teams.
Sawyer Thompson leads the Mountain Lions with a 21-point scoring average while Evan Biliter (13.5) follows. Ashton Moser (9.8), Eli Thompson (7.1), and Dylan Honeycutt (7.0) round out Pineville’s top five scorers while Sam Caldwell (4.3), Ashton Burns (2.9), and Logunn Littles (2.8) also have contributed for the Mountain Lions.
