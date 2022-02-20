All records and stats are current as of 2-13-2022
CORBIN — Both Corbin and South Laurel finished with identical 5-1 district marks which meant a draw on Wednesday (happened after preview printing deadline) would decide who would be the district’s top seed.
What we do know is Whitley County will be the No. 3 seed with a 2-4 mark while Williamsburg will be the No. 4 seed with an 0-6 record.
Both Corbin and South Laurel met head-to-head with the Lady Cardinals winning at home on Jan. 11, winning, 59-44 while the Lady Redhounds returned the favor at home on Feb. 19 with a 55-51 win.
No. 1 (tie) Corbin
Many expected Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds to make a push to not only winning the 50th District title but a 13th Region title as well.
Corbin is in prime position to accomplish both feats if the Lady Redhounds continue to play like they have been.
They’ve got impressive wins over South Laurel, Danville, Southwestern, Letcher Central, Scott County, Somerset, Whitley County (twice), and Harlan County.
Corbin possesses a lot of offensive weapons. Senior Shelby Stewart (14.3, 3.8) recently became the program’s all time leading scorer while players such as Kallie Housley (15.5, 4.5) and Darcie Anderson (12.0, 3.2) are threats to score in the 20-point range during any game.
Bailey Stewart (6.9), and Raegan Walker (4.5) are also scoring options for the Lady Redhounds along with Erica Angel (3.0), Lauren Faulkner (2.9), and Kaila Stidham (2.5).
1. (tie) South Laurel
The two-time defending 13th Region champions are looking to win their sixth consecutive 50th District championship, but to do so, they’ll need to continue to play like they have been recently.
Coach Chris Souder once again scheduled a tough slate for the Lady Cardinals (17-8) which looks to have them prepared for postseason play.
South Laurel has wins over teams such as Letcher Central, Corbin, Jackson County (twice), Pulaski County, Knox Central, Scott County, Lexington Catholic, Bell County and Belfry.
Even though she missed some time due to an injury this season, senior Rachel Presley continues to be a force to reckon with in the paint. She’s averaging 9.6 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Clara Collins (15.3, 4.3) has been the Lady Cardinals most consistent player while Emily Cox (9.4, 6.4) is capable of pulling off a double-double at any time.
Gracie Turner (8.2, 5.1) continues to turn heads with her play. Her aggressive style of play on both ends of the court has led her to turning in another solid season. Seventh grader Skeeter Mabe is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while Corbin Miller is a threat to knock down shots from the outside is averaging 5.2 points per game. Souder also depends on a solid nucleus of young players to come off the bench to contribute such as Aubrie Bundy, Kenlea Murray, Jaylin Smith and Gracie Hoskins.
3. Whitley County
It’s been an up and down season for the Lady Colonels but they still managed to put together a 12-13 record so far this season.
Coach Sean Pigman has turned in a fantastic season even though he’s had to deal with transfers and injuries.
Whitley County boasts wins over Madison Southern, Middlesboro, Paris, Hazard and Russell County just to name a few.
Despite losing two of their top scorers before the season started due to the transfer protocol, the Lady Colonels continue to impress.
Marissa Douglas has been the most consistent for Whitley County, averaging 12 points and five rebounds per contest. Martina Ahumada Xirgo is averaging 8.4 points. Chelsey Logan was averaging 8.1 points per game before getting injured against Corbin. Taylor Rice has been a pleasing surprise, averaging 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Pigman is also looking for Kaitlynn Collier (4.4), Kyle Brown (3.8), Bailey Brown (4.4), Aubree Clemons (2.7), and Jonna Rice (2.3) to continue to contribute.
No. 4 Williamsburg
It’s been a tough year for coach Randy Crider and his Lady Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg (8-16) has been in rebuild mode for the most part this season but has impressed at time by garnering eight wins.
The Lady Yellow Jackets have wins over Burgin (twice), Oneida Baptist (twice), Jellico, Tenn., Wellsprings Guardians, Lynn Camp, and Dayton.
Williamsburg’s main scoring threats are Alexis Wilson (12.1, 6.7), and Kaylee Graham (8.4). Raegan White (5.6), Alana Mah (4.8), Hannah Creekmore (4.6), Zoi Brown (3.6), Lorelei Coleman (3.4), Madisyn Hopkins (3.2), and Braylee Evans (2.9) have contributed to the Lady Yellow Jackets’ success this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.